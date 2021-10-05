peacemaker-series-on-hbo-max-wins-unprecedented-teaser;-watch

The excerpt is an extended version of the scene that had been released in an HBO commercial Max in September, with the protagonist played by John Cena arriving suitably uniformed at a meeting with subordinates of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) at a restaurant. And now we have a little better sense of the context of it all.

As seen in the video above, Waller’s agents are waiting for the Peacekeeper to present their mission points, but they are surprised by his arrival at all discreet. In addition to his fully customized car — and with an eagle in the backseat — the character arrives in his red costume and chrome helmet. Or, better said, his uniform made to offer the necessary comfort and cause fear in the hearts of his opponents.

It is worth noting here that the other agents discuss precisely whether Amanda’s idea Waller’s putting them to work with this madman isn’t some kind of boss’s revenge after the events of The Suicide Squad, when her subordinates knocked her out to prevent her from killing everything. the group during the mission on the island of Corto Maltese.

Peacemaker will return with his rather peculiar mood (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)

