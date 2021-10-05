if-it-only-depends-on-the-brain,-women-can-consume-more-alcohol-than-men

In an experiment with rodents, females consume more alcohol than males of the same species (Image: Reproduction/Riccardo ragione/Unsplash)

Understand the study

According to the authors, a significant portion of BNST neurons is more excitable in females than in males. In part, this may explain the increased susceptibility of rodents to excessive alcohol consumption. On the other hand, the same study found that another group of neurons, the paraventricular nucleus of the thalamus (PVT), acts as a brake on BNST activity and, interestingly, has a stronger influence on female BNST compared to male BNST of rodents.

In other words, it’s as if the PVT could contain the excessive alcohol consumption through this brake in females but not in males. However, as much as rodents can receive more protection with this mechanism, they can also be more vulnerable when this brake is interrupted, which can happen with the emergence of certain diseases.

“This study highlights that there are sex differences in the biology of the brain that controls alcohol consumption behaviors, and we really need to understand these differences if we are to develop optimal treatments for alcohol drinking disorder,” explained the study’s lead author and professor of the study. Weill Cornell Medicine, Kristen Pleil.

Does it apply to humans?

In human society, women tend to consume less alcohol than men. However, it is necessary to analyze this behavior, based on cultural factors, such as female oppression. In fact, in recent decades, the gender gap has significantly decreased, especially among younger women, this consumption.