galaxy-z-fold-4-needs-to-be-like-this-to-inherit-note-line-fans

With the end of the Galaxy Note line in 2021, Samsung bet on taking essential features of the smartphone series to other lines. Thus, the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 has gained support for the S Pen and the future Galaxy S20 Ultra should be presented with major changes compared to the previous model in order to attract fans of the Note line in 2021. But what if Samsung merged the Galaxy Note line with its foldables? What would the result be?

It is based on this principle that the Dutch website

LetsGoDigital collaborates with Technizo Concept to imagine what a supposed “Galaxy Z Fold Note Edition” would look like, imagining how the device design could be based on patents already registered by the brand on previous occasions. (Image: Technizo Concept/LetsGoDigital)

In concept, we see the device with a body that Samsung has not yet introduced to the market. Instead of two screens, one fixed external and one flexible internal, the smartphone would have a single external display with a malleable OLED panel with two modes of use: closed, to use as a traditional cell phone, and open, to use as a tablet compact.

The difference in its design would be for the visual with the back cover split in half, allowing one segment to hold components such as the battery, processor and camera module, while the other half would be dedicated to the screen.

With the device closed, part of the screen would always be visible even with the smartphone turned upside down, allowing you to view notifications, calendar and time.

When opening, a dedicated compartment for the S Pen would be revealed, allowing users to easily remove the accessory to start drawing or writing on the “full” screen.