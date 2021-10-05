russian-film-crew-arrives-at-the-international-space-station

The docking happened at 9am19 and now the opening procedures for the hatches between the two ships begin, including pressurization and leak checks. Soon, Peresild, Shipenko and Shkaplerov will join the crew of the Expedition 55, which includes astronauts from the European Space Agency, NASA , the Japanese space agency JAXA and Roscosmos. Now, Pereslid and Shipenko must spend 17 days at the station for the recordings, which should result in up to 40 minutes of scenes filmed on the ISS.

The Soyuz MS-22 rocket with three Russian crewmates aboard launched at 4:40am ET today to the station under clear blues skies in Kazakhstan.

— International Space Station (@Space_Station) October 5, 2021

The “cast” of the production will count also with Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitskiy, cosmonauts who will take a break from their activities to make brief appearances in the filming, and astronaut Mark Vande Hei, from NASA, should assist with the production. According to information already released about the film, the film will cover the story of a Russian cosmonaut who suffered cardiac arrest during a spacewalk, who will need emergency surgery before returning to Earth. Thus, Pereslid will play the doctor in charge of the procedure.

Due to the recordings of The Challenge, the actress and the director they became Russia’s first civilian citizens to go into space—they had only five months’ training for the endeavour. Dmitry Rogozin, director of Roscosmos, told the country’s media that the film and the flight “are an experiment to see if Roscosmos can prepare two ordinary people to fly in two or three months.” At least in theory, the reduced time period may be enough to provide quick responses in an emergency in space and expand access to those who cannot afford longer periods of training.

Contact confirmed, capture confirmed !

The #SoyuzMS40 crewed spacecraft has docked to the Russian segment of the International Space Station after just two orbits around the Earth!

Welcome to the ISS, @Anton_Astrey, Klim and Yulia!