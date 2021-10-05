Facebook explains the blackout that left WhatsApp and social networks offline
The fall of Facebook services yesterday (4) caused immense inconvenience for users, companies and society in general. Much speculation took place during the event, mainly because the network had not commented in detail on what had caused the crash. Now, however, engineers at Mark Zuckerberg’s company have started to publish preliminary analyzes that help to understand what actually caused the outage for about six hours.
According to Facebook, the problem affected the settings on the backbone routers
Indeed , the DNS pointing failure theory was true, but there was a succession of events in the sequence that triggered an even bigger problem. Any error related to DNS servers tends to take time to fix because there is a concept called “propagation time”, which can take hours — even if you fix routes quickly, servers take time to understand the change and start replicating it .
Impact on internal services
How the services attached are also within this structure, many tools and even the company’s internal systems have crashed. This was the case, for example, with the turnstiles at the entrance to the Facebook award: they stopped working and employees were unable to enter rooms and buildings to solve the problems. In some cases, according to the workers themselves, it was necessary to cut doors and other physical barriers to enter the premises.
Furthermore, tools used in fault diagnosis were also prevented from working. Thus, it was necessary to use manual checks and this obviously takes more time than an automated system.
Facebook has ensured that all services are back online and working, albeit with some instabilities, without major inconvenience. The company ensured that there was no compromise of user data, one of the biggest fears in case of attack by criminals, and that the entire database is preserved.
Finally, Mark Zuckerberg himself used his profile to apologize for the inconvenience and say that you are aware of the importance of services for people:
Now, all you have to do is hope that no one will trip over the wires again so as not to leave the whole world without WhatsApp , Instagram, Facebook and Messenger, right?
