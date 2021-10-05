How to disable iPhone Control Center on locked screen

Access to the iOS Control Center allows you to change a number of relevant iPhone settings, such as volume control, blocking screen rotation, managing Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections. Fi, Focus and Airplane mode activation, among many other features.

    Therefore, as this is an area of ​​considerable importance, it is highly recommended that your access be restricted to only when your device is properly unlocked and ready for use.

    Otherwise, if your device falls into the wrong hands, both Airplane Mode, Wi-Fi and cellular data connections may be managed even with the device blocked, thus avoiding the eventual receipt of l. calls, messages and notifications in general.

    • Understand in the tutorial below how to make your iPhone Control Center no longer accessible when your device is password locked.

    Step 1:

    In your iPhone Settings, enter “Control Center”.

    Go to Settings > Control Center. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    You will need to enter your iPhone unlock code to access this section.

    Please enter your unlock code. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 3:

    On the next screen, go down the options and, in the “Allow access when blocked” section, disable the Service Center Control. That’s it — this way, access to Control Center will no longer be allowed when your iPhone is password locked.

    Disable Access Control Center when iPhone is locked. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

