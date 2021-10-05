how-to-disable-iphone-control-center-on-locked-screen

Access to the iOS Control Center allows you to change a number of relevant iPhone settings, such as volume control, blocking screen rotation, managing Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections. Fi, Focus and Airplane mode activation, among many other features.

Therefore, as this is an area of ​​considerable importance, it is highly recommended that your access be restricted to only when your device is properly unlocked and ready for use.

Otherwise, if your device falls into the wrong hands, both Airplane Mode, Wi-Fi and cellular data connections may be managed even with the device blocked, thus avoiding the eventual receipt of l. calls, messages and notifications in general.