Etna closes physical stores in the Northeast and starts to focus on e-commerce in the region

Etna, furniture and decoration items retailer, will end the network’s physical operations in the Northeast. The announcement of the closing of activities was accompanied by liquidation with individual discounts of up to 70% at the units in Recife (PE) and Fortaleza (CE). Consumers who buy ten items of any value in stores also have an automatic discount of 40%. Promotions run until the end of September.

In a statement, the company says that sales at both units are lower than in recent years. “Unfortunately, the flow of visitors to the store did not return to previous levels [ao período da pandemia]”, informs.

Created in 2004 by Nelson Kaufman, one of the founders of the Vivara jewelry chain, the company had already closed branches in Belo Horizonte (MG) and Campo Grande (MS) last year. In addition, by the end of 2021, the unit in Salvador (BA) should close.

The end of the company’s branches in the Northeast will result in the dismissal of approximately 132 employees. In Fortaleza, there are about 49 employees. In Recife, there are 46 workers. In Salvador, there are 37 professionals.

Image: Disclosure/Etna

Option for e-commerce

According to Etna, the entire sector is facing the challenge of digital transformation. “We observe that, currently, our customers share their purchases: part is made in physical stores and the other through the internet.” As a result, predominantly physical retailers, which closed their doors for most of last year, were at a disadvantage.

Etna informs that it intends to continue serving the region through its online store. In addition to the stores in the Northeast, the company also has six physical units: four in São Paulo, one in Rio de Janeiro and another in the Federal District.

Source: Bahia.ba, Value

