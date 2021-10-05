Microsoft and AMD can produce ARM chip with Radeon GPU for new Surface Pro X
In late September, Microsoft announced updates for its Surface tablet family. In addition to the new Surface Pro 8 and Surface Go 3, with more powerful chips and screens with a refresh rate of up to Hz, the company also unveiled a new version of Surface Pro X, the company’s ARM chip device, which basically brings the addition of Windows as the only new feature 11 factory.
Rumors indicated that this timid update was the result of a postponement of Surface Pro X2, with the company awaiting the debut of the third generation Snapdragon 8cx to be announced. However, new information from leaker
Tron suggests that, in fact, Microsoft would be working on a new, significantly more powerful, proprietary solution. , together with a new partner: AMD.
Microsoft and AMD would be developing a new ARM chip
According to the information, the two companies would be developing a powerful solution, far superior to the Microsoft SQ2 present in the current Surface Pro X. The new platform would take advantage of ARM’s maximum power Cortex-X1 cores, but it is not clear whether the chip would be composed only of cores of this type, or if there would be a mix with more energy efficient cores.
AMD is collaborating with Microsoft to equip powerful ARM laptop processor in Surface.
Target perf: lower than GTX11 class but much better than Qualcomm chip that uses the old arch. and in the overall lightweight ARM laptops.
GPU : 4WGP, 8CU(1/2)
Sourcehttps://t.co/ktt0SfgWjV https://t.co/vqkzQEwEjx
— Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) October 1, 2200
Another important observation is that there is already a Cortex-X2 with the promise of greater performance and efficiency — the supposed lag, however, would be offset by higher clocks and a new lithograph. The partnership would also result in a very powerful integrated GPU, based on the RDNA 2 microarchitecture, same as the long-awaited Exynos 2200 from Samsung and of Radeon RX boards 6000 for desktop.
With 8 Computational Units (CUs) , or 4 Workgroup Processors (WGPs), the graphics chip would deliver performance close to that of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 120, respectable level considering it is an integrated solution.
Solution can be manufactured by TSMC and reach other laptops
Still according to
Tron, the new Microsoft and AMD processor would be manufactured in the N5 process 5nm TSMC — originally, the component would use Samsung’s 5nm lithography, but production was not reaching a good level. The change would have affected the launch, which, scheduled to take place later this year, was postponed to a date that has not yet been defined.
This chip is not limited to Surface only. Microsoft is just one of the collaboration partners. Other companies that are using/planning to use the chip is unknown.
— Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) October 1, 1050
The positive side of the transition is that using the TSMC N5 should work in sturdier performance, thanks to the technology’s higher transistor density compared to Samsung’s 5nm process. Still, the South Korean giant should collaborate in production by providing Exynos modems for 5G connectivity, which must be equipped separately.
Another good news is that, despite the partnership with Microsoft, the processor would not be exclusive to the Surface family, being also available for compact notebooks from other manufacturers, although it is not known which of them would adopt the chip.
Source: Tron, TechSpot, HDBlog
