microsoft-and-amd-can-produce-arm-chip-with-radeon-gpu-for-new-surface-pro-x

In late September, Microsoft announced updates for its Surface tablet family. In addition to the new Surface Pro 8 and Surface Go 3, with more powerful chips and screens with a refresh rate of up to Hz, the company also unveiled a new version of Surface Pro X, the company’s ARM chip device, which basically brings the addition of Windows as the only new feature 11 factory.

Rumors indicated that this timid update was the result of a postponement of Surface Pro X2, with the company awaiting the debut of the third generation Snapdragon 8cx to be announced. However, new information from leaker

Tron suggests that, in fact, Microsoft would be working on a new, significantly more powerful, proprietary solution. , together with a new partner: AMD.

Microsoft and AMD would be developing a new ARM chip

According to the information, the two companies would be developing a powerful solution, far superior to the Microsoft SQ2 present in the current Surface Pro X. The new platform would take advantage of ARM’s maximum power Cortex-X1 cores, but it is not clear whether the chip would be composed only of cores of this type, or if there would be a mix with more energy efficient cores.

