lightyear-one,-a-dutch-solar-electric-car,-receives-an-investment-of-r$-600-million

The Lightyear One, electric car that recently surpassed the Tesla Model 3 Long Range and set a new autonomy record, running 600 kilometers on a single charge, caught the attention of investors. According to an official statement from the brand, the company received a contribution of US$ 100 million (BRL 600 million) coming from two fronts.

Those responsible for injecting money into the project went to insurance company Cooperation DELA and businessman Joop van Caldenborgh, both from the Netherlands, the same country as the automaker. Lex Hoefsloot, CEO and co-founder of Lightyear, thanked investors for their confidence and confirmed that the electric car that is powered by solar energy will hit the market in 1024: