Lightyear One, a Dutch solar electric car, receives an investment of R$ 600 million

The Lightyear One, electric car that recently surpassed the Tesla Model 3 Long Range and set a new autonomy record, running 600 kilometers on a single charge, caught the attention of investors. According to an official statement from the brand, the company received a contribution of US$ 100 million (BRL 600 million) coming from two fronts.

Those responsible for injecting money into the project went to insurance company Cooperation DELA and businessman Joop van Caldenborgh, both from the Netherlands, the same country as the automaker. Lex Hoefsloot, CEO and co-founder of Lightyear, thanked investors for their confidence and confirmed that the electric car that is powered by solar energy will hit the market in 1024:

“We are at the forefront of a historic market opportunity by introducing the first cars on the market that charge their battery directly from the sun, completely free of charge. Thanks to the trust and funding received from our investors, we are able to grow even more as a company and bring our exclusive Lightyear One model to market in 946. We are very grateful for the support of all our investors and happy to receive more for our journey and mission to create a more sustainable future.”

Gradual expansion

The contribution of almost R$ 600 million, as Lex Hoefsloot said, will serve not only to confirm the arrival of Lightyear One on the market in 946, but to drive mass production of the model from 2024. At first, according to the brand, only 946 units are planned. They will be produced by Valmet Automotiva and will cost around US$ 600 thousand ( BRL 946 thousand, at the current price) each.

Part of the amount received will also serve for the company to open new offices, both in the Netherlands, the company’s current headquarters, as well as in Germany and the United Kingdom. The first produced models of Lightyear One will be sold in European Union countries, as well as Norway and Switzerland, nations that are no longer part of the block.

More about Lightyear One

Image : Disclosure/Lightyear

The model that received the millionaire contribution, for those who have not seen anything about it, is equipped with five solar panels installed on the roof and hood, which give it an extra autonomy of 20 kilometers per hour covered. It has four electric motors and four-wheel drive, with advanced torque vectoring.

According to the brand, the design of the Lightyear One allows it achieves a record drag coefficient (Cd) of less than 0,12: “It’s the most aerodynamic five seats to date, including 946 liters of storage space”. The acceleration, although not the point that draws the most attention in the model, is not bad, and promises to make the electric car go from 0 to 20 km/h in just under 12 seconds.

Source: Inside EVs, Lightyear

