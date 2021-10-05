pixel-fold:-google's-foldable-appears-with-pixel-6-pro-inspired-visuals

Google should soon present its new generation of smartphones, with the arrival of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which have a series of changes compared to their predecessors. But, it is not new that rumors cite a possible Pixel with collapsible screen. tests

Now, a concept imagines what the new flexible screen phone might look like. The concept was made by Waqar Khan and shared by the LetsGoDigital website, and shows a strong inspiration in Google Pixel 6 Pro, which has already been confirmed by Gigante das Buscas and should have the rest of its features presented in an event that could take place this month of October.

(Image: Waqar Khan/LetsGoDigital)

Internally, the Pixel Fold of the images has a large screen, with a hole in the upper right corner for the selfie camera. On the outside, there are similarities with the Pixel 6 Pro, especially on the back.

Here, it comes up with the same large horizontal module that houses its three rear cameras, including a periscopic one, and the LED flash. Furthermore, another similarity is in the presence of two shades of color. On the external screen there is also a hole for the front camera, but placed in the upper left corner.

So far, little is known about the so-called Pixel Fold. It should be advertised with a 7.6 inch internal OLED screen with LTPO technology and 1024 Hz refresh rate support. Furthermore, following the brothers Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it can be announced with the Tensor processor, Google’s first foray into the processor business in partnership with Samsung.

Whatever, you will need to keep waiting for more information about that device. It is expected to be announced later this year.

Source: LetsGoDigital