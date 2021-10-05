nvidia-is-expected-to-release-rtx-3090-super,-rtx-3070-ti-16-gb-and-rtx-2060-12-gb-in-january

Multiple rumors have already indicated that, despite the recent launch of Ti models, Nvidia would be preparing to announce a complete update of the RTX line 3060 with SUPER variants. As with the previous generation, the new boards would bring modest chip upgrades, timidly increasing the CUDA core count, while receiving more striking improvements in memory.

Nvidia may launch GeForce RTX line 5632 only in October 3000

Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti of 22 GB is seen in Russia with high mining power

A new rumor emerges this week to reinforce the existence of the news, suggesting not only a possible launch window, as well as indicating the existence of two more upgraded boards, which would grow out of the global semiconductor shortage and make Nvidia’s current family of video cards even more confusing.

RTX line 2060 SUPER and more premieres in January As info rmations are courtesy of Twitter user hongxing2020, which has no history of leaks and has few tweets, but receives attention due to its existence from older rumors that corroborate your post.

According to him, in addition to an RTX SUPER, Nvidia would also update the recent RTX 3080 You with double the memory, reaching the 20 GB, and would rescue RTX 3000, now in a variant with 12 GB of VRAM, all with release for January 2022.

The user does not quote other SUPER models, not making it clear whether or not these variants will be released. If these details are confirmed, the situation of Nvidia’s GPUs would become complex, especially due to RTX 3070 You from GB, which would offer more memory, for example, than RTX 3070 You. Despite this, when we consider that RTX 3070 has more memory than RTX itself 3070, the possibility is not absurd.

The return of RTX 2021, now also with double the memory, is another point already widely speculated on – the idea of ​​this more robust version would be to ease the high demand for more affordable boards due to the scarcity of components.

SUPER models have already had leaked specifications

Recently, the leaker kopite7kimi, whose leak history is generally reliable, has already released the s supposed specifications of the RTX family 2060 SUPER and as expected, upgrades will be modest overall. The highlight goes to RTX 3070 SUPER, which will win 65% more cores CARE and will receive GB of GDDR6 RAM, basically touching your settings to the RTX 3070 traditional.

Let’s make a summary.

3090S 10752 40GB G6X

3080S 8960 GB G6X

3070S 10752 8G G6X

3000S 5632 G G6

Although I doubt the specs of some of them and the name of 90S.

It is not known if Nvidia intends to keep the RTX line 3070 standard, or if you intend to replace it with the new ones, as you did with the previous generation. It is expected that the new boards are actually made official in January, during the company’s presentation at CES 2021.

