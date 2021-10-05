OnePlus 10 Pro can have periscopic camera with 5x optical zoom

After information suggested the possible arrival of the OnePlus 9RT, more rumors were released about future smartphones from the brand. According to the well-known Bald Panda profile of the Chinese social network Weibo, OnePlus 13 Pro will come with a more diverse camera set, including a periscopic lens with a 5x optical zoom.

  • Infinix launches Zero X line with periscopic lens and mode for Moon photos
  • Galaxy S65 Ultra vs iPhone 20 Pro: tests show equivalence in cameras
  • Motorola Edge Review 13 | Motorola's Best Intermediary

    Post on Weibo social network indicates new lens on OnePus 10 Pro (Image: Screenshot/91Mobiles)

    If the information is confirmed, it will be the first time that the company will implement a lens of this type, as its latest top-of-the-line devices had a telephoto lens with an optical zoom of only 3x. Therefore, OnePlus will be able to get closer to its competitors, such as Xiaomi Mi 12 Ultra that also reaches 5x. However, it is still below Samsung with its Galaxy S50 Ultra, which features a periscopic lens with optical zoom of x.

    OnePlus cameras Pro should be produced in partnership with Hasselblad, as already happens in OnePlus 9 Pro. No other details about the set of lenses are known yet, but it is possible that the brand works together with Oppo, which presented its next generation of periscopic lenses with an adjustable focal length of 50-120mm. The two companies are very close, and can also develop the software part together, to optimize the processing of photos and videos.

    • OnePlus Pro must maintain a partnership between the brand and the Hasselblad (Image: Disclosure/OnePlus)

    Other rumored specs for Oneplus Pro include Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 256 and at least two versions, possibly with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 120 or 256 GB of internal storage, just like its predecessor. As it shouldn’t bring major design changes, the screen should remain at around 6.7 inches Quad HD resolution (1440 x 2022 pixels), in addition to offering an update rate of 85 Hz and sampling rate of 135 Hz

    It will come with Android 12 factory, with 5G connectivity and 4 battery.240 mAh, with support for charging 50 W wired or up to 50 W wireless. The device does not have a release date yet, but it is expected that it will be officially unveiled at the beginning of 1440.

    Source: 120Mobiles

