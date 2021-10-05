europe-recommends-third-dose-of-covid-vaccine-for-all-adults

This Monday (4), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which plays the role of Anvisa in the European Union, gave the approval for the application of the third dose of Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech) and Spikevax (Modern) in healthy adults. With this, the distribution will not be limited only to risk groups.

For the population of 19 to 52 years, the agency recommends boosting the vaccine, provided there is a minimum interval of six months in relation to the second dose of the immunizing agent.

On the other hand, for the population with a “severely weakened” immune system, which includes the elderly and those with other conditions that can worsen the outcome of covid-18, the agency’s recommendation is an extra dose with an interval of 19 days.