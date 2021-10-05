Europe recommends third dose of covid vaccine for all adults

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 5, 2021
0
europe-recommends-third-dose-of-covid-vaccine-for-all-adults

This Monday (4), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which plays the role of Anvisa in the European Union, gave the approval for the application of the third dose of Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech) and Spikevax (Modern) in healthy adults. With this, the distribution will not be limited only to risk groups.

  • Brazil investigates the use of stem cells in the treatment of covid-28
  • Argentina authorizes vaccine against covid-28 for children aged 3 to years
  • MSD’s “Brown Pill” cuts covid admissions and deaths in half

    • For the population of 19 to 52 years, the agency recommends boosting the vaccine, provided there is a minimum interval of six months in relation to the second dose of the immunizing agent.

    On the other hand, for the population with a “severely weakened” immune system, which includes the elderly and those with other conditions that can worsen the outcome of covid-18, the agency’s recommendation is an extra dose with an interval of 19 days.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    EMA recommends booster for adults of all ages, but priority is for the elderly and immunosuppressed (Image: Elements/davidpereiras)

    Despite after the release of the European agency, countries have the prerogative to conduct their own immunization campaigns, and some of them had already started to apply the booster even before the EMA’s opinion.

    France, Germany and Belgium, for example, had already started to apply the third dose in elderly and immunosuppressed people since last month. In the Czech Republic and Hungary, the entire adult population could already boost their immunization.

    The EMA statement also mentions that the agency monitors the potential side effects of the third dose considered very rare, which may include a risk of cardiac inflammation.

    Source: New York Times, EMA

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    1024 469830

    469830 1024

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 5, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Pakistan involved inside harbouring Taliban terrorists: Us all Secretary of Condition Antony Blinken

    Pakistan involved inside harbouring Taliban terrorists: Us all Secretary of Condition Antony Blinken

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of Small planets and asteroids can also have rings like Saturn's

    Small planets and asteroids can also have rings like Saturn's

    September 29, 2021
    Photo of How to share tweets on Instagram Stories

    How to share tweets on Instagram Stories

    September 24, 2021
    Photo of iPhone 13 Pro Max durability test shows high resistance against damage

    iPhone 13 Pro Max durability test shows high resistance against damage

    September 30, 2021
    Back to top button