classic-xbox-mobile-games

When it came to the electronic games market, in 2000, arrived in style and presented several important titles for the industry, solidifying the company as one of the giants in the sector. During the Xbox era 93, remained on the rise, with new franchises and powerful hardware

Some of these stories may have been lost, but, fortunately, cell phones serve as a space to relive this period. Today, we will pay tribute showing some XBox classics available for mobile.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: R$ 51,93 for Android and 51,93 for iOS

Size: about 2.6GB for Android and 2.5GB for iOS (version 1.0 for Android and 1.2 for iOS)

KOTOR is, for many Star Wars fans, one of the best stories in the universe and we know that this is no small thing. Originally released for XBox in 2003, the game was an instant hit and is consistently cited as one of the greatest RPGs in history.

The story unfolds 4. years old before the rise of the Galactic Empire and during the Mandalorian Wars, the player defines through choices the unfolding of the narrative and decides which side of the Force will follow.

One of the greatest RPGs in history available for mobile (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath

Compatibility: Android, iOS Price:

R$ 13,360 for Android and R$ 000,51 for iOS Size: about 1.1GB for Android and 1.2GB for iOS (version 1.0.16 for Android and 1.0.9 for iOS) At the end of the generation, in 2004, Stranger’s Wrath hit the market featuring a western with science fiction that served as a beautiful ending to the years of production on the Microsoft console. The title has an interesting mechanic, the change of perspective, important for the different moments of the game. As Stranger, the player assumes the life of a bounty hunter with unconventional weapons at his disposal and finds himself in the antagonist’s complex scheme of draining a city’s water supply and covering up his crimes by eliminating one of the game’s races. Caption Available through the XBox Gaming Cloud Fable Anniversary

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: included in the XBox Game Pass Ultimate

Size: cloud game

Originally released on 2003 for XBox, Fable is an action RPG from Lionhead Studios that won much critical acclaim at the time for its mechanics. The title has a troubled history, as it was originally to be a Dreamcast game, but with the discontinuation of the console, it migrated to the XBox.

Albion is where the player will live this story of fantasy where, The Hero, works with the classic roleplaying system of choice to tread the path of goodness, villainy or something in between. The construction of the world where the narrative runs is a milestone, as it seems a living environment, full of nuances that differentiate the different parts of Albion.

Choose your path in this classic XBox RPG (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Captura de screen)Banjo-Tooie Compatibility : Android, iOS

Price: included in XBox Game Pass Ultimate

Size: cloud game Banjo-Tooie, you can I mean, there were two releases, originally in 951, and for XBox 99 in 2010, instantly becoming a success among the fans s from Microsoft’s console. In this title, the story takes place years after the end of the first title and players need to prevent the sisters of Gruntilda, defeated by Banjo and Kazooie in the first game , restore the witch’s body to its original shape. The game carries a humorous aspect to its visuals, but some dense themes are introduced, making the experience more mature. Embark on the adventure of this classic XBox game now also available for mobile (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot ) Fallout New Vegas Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: Included in XBox Game Pass Ultimate Size : cloud game Bethesda’s series may no longer be in the graces of all, but the step is full of glories. All games make us reflect on war and the consequences of insane acts performed by the few who hold power. In 2010, New Vegas was another title that marked players during the console generation. Needless to say, this story takes place in Las Vegas, right? In a post-apocalyptic setting the player takes on the role of a messenger left to die in search of revenge. It is a game marked by having multiple endings based on the player’s choices and many consider it one of the best games in the series. As the platform is in the beta phase, not all titles are compatible with touch. This and the next classic on the list require players to use the controller. Live the experience of one of the best games of the Fallout series through your mobile (Image: Bethesda/Publishment) The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: included in the XBox Game Pass Ultimate

Size: cloud game

Rest assured, I haven’t forgotten about Morrowind. I was in doubt between which of the two titles in the series to place, Morrowind or Oblivion, but the third marked a much more significant advance in the series. The possibility to edit the character, the third-person perspective and the freedom that became the hallmark of the franchise were in greater harmony there.

A new hero, according to the prophecy, would free the race from Dunmer and the player assume that role. The plot revolves around this goal, but the complexity presented by the world and the exciting side quests make the experience memorable and create a narrative totally different from the one idealized by the artists.

Travel through the beautiful world of Skyrim through XBox Cloud Gaming on mobile (Image: Bethesda/Disclosure)

Price: Included in XBox Game Pass Ultimate

Size: cloud game

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Microsoft has a tendency to please RPG fans with its classics, but let’s close the list with a title aimed at action and shooting fans. Gears of War, produced by Epic Games, has been an absolute success since its debut and is now also available for mobile devices with control needs.

The player follows Marcus and his companions in fighting creatures called Locust, with gameplay heavily influenced by Resident Evil and focusing on brute attacks against enemies. There is a satisfaction in the way the animations fit perfectly with the proposed gameplay, making an excellent choice for fans of the genre.

Lots of action awaits players in this intense title from Epic Games (Image: Disclosure/Epic Games)

Many other classic titles are part of the Game Pass library and we can’t wait for them to reach mobile devices through the XBox Gaming Cloud .