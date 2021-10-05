samsung-to-start-production-of-tvs-with-qd-oled-technology-by-the-end-of-the-year

Samsung is following firm in its planning to introduce new displays with Quantum Dot (QD) technology soon. According to information disclosed on the Korean portal The Elec, the brand will be able to launch new products at the beginning of next year.

The TVs should offer a hybrid construction between the traditional QD and the OLED, bringing blue dots with their own lighting located on the back of the panel. The luminous information passes through the layers of LEDs, with subpixels divided into red, green and blue colors, and only from there can the final results be seen. However, unlike the use of light filters, LEDs do not cause a loss of light.

(Image: Reproduction/The Elec)

The technology promises to cause a major revolution in the market for TVs, monitors and the like, as it will be able to offer a much greater amount of colors, with less external reflections, deeper and more accurate blacks, clearer images and improved saturation. In addition, it will be possible to reduce the emission of blue light, which can be harmful to human eyesight.

According to Yoo Hee-seung, President of Cu Tech Corporation — a supplier of semiconductors and electrical components for equipment of this type — Samsung has been working on the technology since 715, with the launch of the first products expected in 2019 and a great process of popularization from 2023. The information was disclosed at a press conference held online.

In total, there will be more than 2.4 million panels produced by the South Korean brand until 2023. In addition to being installed in Samsung’s own products, other electronic device companies have already received prototypes produced by Cu Tech, such as Sony, Panasonic, TCL and Xiaomi.

If production takes place at an expected pace, it is possible that the first models will be officially presented at the next edition of CES, which is scheduled to take place between January 5th and 8th 2023, in Las Vegas.

Source: HDBlog.it