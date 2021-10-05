these-potentially-habitable-exoplanets-can-lose-their-atmospheres

What is needed for a planet to be favorable to life as we know it? The answer seems simple: just look at the Earth’s characteristics. But scientists still aren’t sure what led it to have this set of properties. A new study has examined the role of the magnetic fields of stars in this process, and their findings may not be very encouraging.

One of the main elements for a planet to be considered habitable is the atmosphere. It is through it that the X-rays and ultraviolet rays emitted by their host stars are absorbed and, in this process, the atmosphere itself is heated enough to remain “trapped” on the planet. This same radiation is produced by most stars, while generating magnetic activity that drives high-speed ionized winds.

Dwarf stars M, the most common type, can have very active magnetic fields, suggesting that planets in their habitable zones (the range of distance from the star within which a planet’s surface water can remain liquid) might have favorable environments. It would be great to know that M dwarfs (usually a name for red dwarfs, although terminology may vary) are good targets to look for alien life, they are relatively cold and therefore their habitable zones are closer to them.