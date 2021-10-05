These potentially habitable exoplanets can lose their atmospheres

What is needed for a planet to be favorable to life as we know it? The answer seems simple: just look at the Earth’s characteristics. But scientists still aren’t sure what led it to have this set of properties. A new study has examined the role of the magnetic fields of stars in this process, and their findings may not be very encouraging.

One of the main elements for a planet to be considered habitable is the atmosphere. It is through it that the X-rays and ultraviolet rays emitted by their host stars are absorbed and, in this process, the atmosphere itself is heated enough to remain “trapped” on the planet. This same radiation is produced by most stars, while generating magnetic activity that drives high-speed ionized winds.

Dwarf stars M, the most common type, can have very active magnetic fields, suggesting that planets in their habitable zones (the range of distance from the star within which a planet’s surface water can remain liquid) might have favorable environments. It would be great to know that M dwarfs (usually a name for red dwarfs, although terminology may vary) are good targets to look for alien life, they are relatively cold and therefore their habitable zones are closer to them.

Exoplanet orbiting a red dwarf (Image: Reproduction/AIP/ J. Fohlmeister)

This means that planets orbiting M dwarfs in their habitable zones, that is, the best candidates in this category of star, will be closer to the star than the Earth is to the Sun. stellar radiation. But to be sure, you need to carry out simulations and studies testing all possible combinations and variables.

A team of astronomers modeled the effects of a stellar wind on an exoplanet with a hydrogen-rich atmosphere orbiting close to an M dwarf. This configuration was chosen because some theorists reason that with considerable envelopes of hydrogen or helium, planets in the habitable zone of this category of star would be more likely, because photoevaporation would remove enough of these gases and retain what is needed for eventual inhabitants.

As an example, the team used the TRAPPIST-1 system, formed by a dwarf star M with seven planets in its orbit, six of which are close enough to be in its zone habitable. The simulation showed that the stellar wind can actually generate leakage flows from the planet’s atmosphere, thanks to the magnetic field forces of these stars and the planet itself.

In the simulation, the scientists found that the M dwarf’s stellar wind and the distribution of plasma ejected from it could harm the planet in its habitable zone. The leak results in a wide variety of configurations of the planet’s magnetosphere and affects the distribution of stellar plasma depending on stellar wind conditions. These conditions, in turn, can change frequently along the planet’s orbit.

These mechanisms can be observed and studied using atomic hydrogen lines in the ultraviolet, so astronomers can count with telescopes equipped with filters for observation at this wavelength, to better understand these interactions and their consequences for candidate worlds for habitable exoplanets. But it is not simple to interpret the observations.

Comparison between the Solar System and the TRAPPIST-1 system

Systems such as TRAPPIST-1 are subject to exhibiting “a diverse range of properties atmospheric conditions and some of the physical conditions that can vary over short time scales”, as short as an hour, as explained by the authors in the study published in The Astrophysical Journal. This makes it even more difficult to understand what is being observed in exoplanet transits — the main method of detecting a world orbiting a star other than the Sun and observing its atmosphere.

To help To resolve the issue, the researchers emphasize that, in observations of planetary transit in dwarf stars M, more specifically in studies of the atmosphere of these worlds, it is necessary to use magnetic effects in three-dimensional models of stellar systems.

Source: Phys.org

