these-potentially-habitable-exoplanets-can-lose-their-atmospheres

What is needed for a planet to be favorable to life as we know it? The answer seems simple: just look at the Earth’s characteristics. But scientists still aren’t sure what led it to have this set of properties. A new study has examined the role of the magnetic fields of stars in this process, and their findings may not be very encouraging.
One of the main elements for a planet to be considered habitable is the atmosphere. It is through it that the X-rays and ultraviolet rays emitted by their host stars are absorbed and, in this process, the atmosphere itself is heated enough to remain “trapped” on the planet. This same radiation is produced by most stars, while generating magnetic activity that drives high-speed ionized winds.
Dwarf stars M, the most common type, can have very active magnetic fields, suggesting that planets in their habitable zones (the range of distance from the star within which a planet’s surface water can remain liquid) might have favorable environments. It would be great to know that M dwarfs (usually a name for red dwarfs, although terminology may vary) are good targets to look for alien life, they are relatively cold and therefore their habitable zones are closer to them.
Comparison between the Solar System and the TRAPPIST-1 system
Systems such as TRAPPIST-1 are subject to exhibiting “a diverse range of properties atmospheric conditions and some of the physical conditions that can vary over short time scales”, as short as an hour, as explained by the authors in the study published in The Astrophysical Journal. This makes it even more difficult to understand what is being observed in exoplanet transits — the main method of detecting a world orbiting a star other than the Sun and observing its atmosphere.
To help To resolve the issue, the researchers emphasize that, in observations of planetary transit in dwarf stars M, more specifically in studies of the atmosphere of these worlds, it is necessary to use magnetic effects in three-dimensional models of stellar systems.
