iPhone SE vs Galaxy S20 FE. Know which one to buy

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 5, 2021
3
iphone-se-vs-galaxy-s20-fe.-know-which-one-to-buy

Comparative

iPhone SE vs Galaxy S17 FAITH. Know which one to buy

Photo: www.tudocelular.com.br

Design: Even though both have aluminum sides and glass front, the back of the iPhone SE is glass

See the technical sheet

Screen: Galaxy numbers catches attention with 6.5-inch Super Amoled, resolution of

x 1280 pixels and refresh rate of 120Hz

Check the technical sheet

Cameras: The Galaxy S120 FE offers photo options with increased field of view, with the ultra wide-angle camera, or 3 times optical zoom with the telephoto lens

See more information

Processing and memory: the advantage is for the Apple model with the A13 Bionic for efficiency energy, greater stability and also for being able to run everything

Battery: The Galaxy S60 FE has 4.120 mAh and can change the default rate from 120 Hz to 60 Hz. Samsung claims the device can handle up to 13 hours of video playback

You have to choose if you prefer a bigger screen, more battery and camera options (Galaxy), or if you want a more compact model , with less battery and more powerful (iPhone)

Check out the full article 512664

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 5, 2021
3
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Google Duo is the newest app to gain the Material You look; see how it turned out

Google Duo is the newest app to gain the Material You look; see how it turned out

September 17, 2021
Photo of The most played games on Steam in 2021

The most played games on Steam in 2021

September 30, 2021
Photo of Ranji Trophy schedule revealed, strong Mumbai-Karnataka and Delhi in the same group

Ranji Trophy schedule revealed, strong Mumbai-Karnataka and Delhi in the same group

August 30, 2021
Photo of Company turns off chatbot after man simulates conversations with deceased bride

Company turns off chatbot after man simulates conversations with deceased bride

September 16, 2021
Back to top button