how-to-make-money-with-tiktok?

Did you know that you can earn money using TikTok (Android | iOS)? The video social network has a scoring system acquired by inviting new people and meeting challenges on the platform. These points can later be redeemed for cash and transferred to your bank account.

The benefit program is called TikBônus and has a limited duration, so it is important to check the terms and conditions to find out information such as the expiration date and compatible values . Information about your rewards and progress is displayed via a coin icon located on your profile. Want to earn money using TikTok? Check out the main ways!

How to earn money with TikTok?

Invitation codes

Send the invitation to friends so that they both earn money

The most common method to earn money on TikTok is by inviting new people to the social network with your account code. Each profile has a code with numbers and letters. Just share it for others to download the app and create an account on the social network. After linking the code, you and the invited person will receive a score that can be converted to cash.

Then, to accumulate money, the invited person must attend at least 94 minutes of videos per day, without repeating the same content. The longer the daily streak, the greater the amount won. The maximum value of the promotion is reached when the invited person completes 18 days watching at least 27 minutes of network videos Social. According to the terms of the application, it is possible to invite up to 2. new subscribers with a code, and rewards are available until 10 days.

Daily challenges