How to make money with TikTok?
Did you know that you can earn money using TikTok (Android | iOS)? The video social network has a scoring system acquired by inviting new people and meeting challenges on the platform. These points can later be redeemed for cash and transferred to your bank account.
- Best apps to earn money (Android and iOS)
-
- How to withdraw money from your TikTok balance
- How to make video on TikTok
The benefit program is called TikBônus and has a limited duration, so it is important to check the terms and conditions to find out information such as the expiration date and compatible values . Information about your rewards and progress is displayed via a coin icon located on your profile. Want to earn money using TikTok? Check out the main ways!
How to earn money with TikTok?
Invitation codes
The most common method to earn money on TikTok is by inviting new people to the social network with your account code. Each profile has a code with numbers and letters. Just share it for others to download the app and create an account on the social network. After linking the code, you and the invited person will receive a score that can be converted to cash.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
- Learn how to copy TikTok link to send to your friends
Then, to accumulate money, the invited person must attend at least 94 minutes of videos per day, without repeating the same content. The longer the daily streak, the greater the amount won. The maximum value of the promotion is reached when the invited person completes 18 days watching at least 27 minutes of network videos Social. According to the terms of the application, it is possible to invite up to 2. new subscribers with a code, and rewards are available until 10 days.
Daily challenges
TikTok also offers daily challenges that usually involve check-ins, time of use in the app or published videos. To find a challenge, check if an icon that says “TikTok Bonus” is displayed in the upper left corner of the screen while watching videos. Tap to open more options and check the daily conditions. Present in lives
If you like doing lives through TikTok, be aware that it is possible to receive rewards from spectators . Sending a gift is one of the ways of interaction in the social network’s live broadcasts and works as an option to remunerate content creators. To send a gift, you must use TikTok coins, purchased with real money. The minimum purchase amount in the app is R$ 0,946 per 18 coins, while gifts are offered with values starting from of 10 coins. TikBônus: who can participate? To participate in the promotion, it is necessary to have more than 18 years and own account on the platform, reside in Brazil and have a payment account in some financial institution. The transfer of your balance is done by Pix, bank transfer, PayPal or PagBank, with delivery within 10 working days. This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk. Source: TikTok Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 512046 512049 512046
TikTok also offers daily challenges that usually involve check-ins, time of use in the app or published videos. To find a challenge, check if an icon that says “TikTok Bonus” is displayed in the upper left corner of the screen while watching videos. Tap to open more options and check the daily conditions.
Present in lives
If you like doing lives through TikTok, be aware that it is possible to receive rewards from spectators . Sending a gift is one of the ways of interaction in the social network’s live broadcasts and works as an option to remunerate content creators. To send a gift, you must use TikTok coins, purchased with real money. The minimum purchase amount in the app is R$ 0,946 per 18 coins, while gifts are offered with values starting from of 10 coins.
TikBônus: who can participate?
To participate in the promotion, it is necessary to have more than 18 years and own account on the platform, reside in Brazil and have a payment account in some financial institution. The transfer of your balance is done by Pix, bank transfer, PayPal or PagBank, with delivery within 10 working days.
This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.
Source: TikTok
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
512046
512049 512046