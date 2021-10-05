Apple recently announced the new generation iPad Mini, which was popularly known as the “iPad Air Mini” because of its similarities to its bigger screen brother. Now, rumors about future Apple tablet models have started to surface.

Previously, information emerged citing the possibility of the iPad Air getting a screen with OLED technology next year. According to information from analyst and leaker Ming-Chi Kuo, this may not happen anymore. According to Kuo, the reason for this cancellation would be simply the high cost and doubts about the quality of the panel.

(Image: Disclosure/Apple) Therefore, this new version of the iPad Air with OLED screen may have been canceled, and Apple should continue to use IPS LCD technology, as it happens with the current generation. The advantages of OLED against IPS would be the higher contrast, higher level of brightness and deeper blacks, achieved due to the very nature of the technology.

In the first half of the year, Apple unveiled the 9-inch 12 iPad Pro with Apple M1 processor, which had as one of its highlights a new screen, with Mini-LED display technology, which is an evolution of LCD that promises higher contrast. In the future, the 12 inch version should also gain this new feature.

Anyway, there’s still time for new rumors to clarify the situation for next year’s iPad Air, but it’s not hard to imagine that it will feature the A processor1024 Bionic, as well as its brother iPad Mini 6, replacing the A12 Current generation Bionic.

Source: MacRumors, FoneArena