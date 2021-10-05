How to add effects to Live Photos on iPhone, iPad and Mac

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 5, 2021
1
how-to-add-effects-to-live-photos-on-iphone,-ipad-and-mac

The Live Photos are well known to iPhone users. This effect is responsible for “bringing life” to the photos recorded in the device’s cameras, which quickly capture movements before and after the photo is taken. They look just amazing and relive the recorded moments very well.

  • How to set the iPhone to take pictures in sequence by the button
  • How to share a memory from the iPhone Photos app

    • 5 ways to open iPhone camera

  • How to disable iPhone camera auto HDR

    • What are Live Photos?

    Basically, the Live Photos are short video clip recordings of everything that is happening in the environment for a second and a half before and after the photo is registered on the iPhone. That is, before tapping the Camera app’s shutter, it automatically registers to create a natural effect to the resource.

    To use it, make sure the “Live” button ” is activated on the camera. And that’s it, just take pictures normally and they will turn into Live Photos on your device. To view them, go to the Photos app and see them moving or press your finger on the screen to see the entire effect with sound.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

    Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    Click the “Live” button to register a Live Photo on the camera – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    How to add effects to Live Photos ?

    The feature allows you to modify the behavior of the Live Photos to make them even more stylish, with effects similar to those found on Instagram. Check out the editing possibilities below:

  • Live: this is the default movement effect of Live Photos.
  • Loop: Add infinite loop effect.
  • Vai e Volta: well known on Instagram as “Boomerang”, this effect makes the photo clip fast forward and backward.
  • Long Exposure: This effect creates a smoky effect that fits very well in scenes with a lot of movement.

    See, below, how to add the effects in Live Photos on iPhone, iPad and Mac.

    1. On iPhone and iPad

    Step 1:

    Open the Photos app. Then, tap the “Albums” tab and open the “Live Photos” option.

    Open the Live Photos album on iPhone or iPad – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Step 2: select the photo you want to edit, tap “Live” (at the top of the screen) and choose a desired effect.

    Select an effect type for Live Photo – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech )

    two. On Mac

    Step 1:

    Open the Photos app. Under “Albums”, expand the “Media Types” section and open the “Live Photos” option.

    Open the “Live Photos” option in the Mac Photos app – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    Click on “Edit” and at the bottom of the window choose an effect option.

    Choose the effect for a Live Photo on Mac – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
    Step 3:

    by end, click on “Done”.

    Confirm your choice on the “Done” button – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Ready! Choose your favorite effects and make your Lives Photos even more amazing.

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 5, 2021
    1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of First impressions of Venom 2 highlight Tom Hardy's performance as a highlight

First impressions of Venom 2 highlight Tom Hardy's performance as a highlight

September 29, 2021
Photo of Brazilian scientists develop algorithm capable of detecting covid by cough

Brazilian scientists develop algorithm capable of detecting covid by cough

September 27, 2021
Photo of Windows 11 is coming! See what's new

Windows 11 is coming! See what's new

September 25, 2021
Photo of Miracle! Woman dies for 45 minutes and comes back to life, contrary to medicine

Miracle! Woman dies for 45 minutes and comes back to life, contrary to medicine

September 22, 2021
Back to top button