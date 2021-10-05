how-to-add-effects-to-live-photos-on-iphone,-ipad-and-mac

The Live Photos are well known to iPhone users. This effect is responsible for “bringing life” to the photos recorded in the device’s cameras, which quickly capture movements before and after the photo is taken. They look just amazing and relive the recorded moments very well.

How to set the iPhone to take pictures in sequence by the button

How to share a memory from the iPhone Photos app

5 ways to open iPhone camera

How to disable iPhone camera auto HDR

What are Live Photos?

Basically, the Live Photos are short video clip recordings of everything that is happening in the environment for a second and a half before and after the photo is registered on the iPhone. That is, before tapping the Camera app’s shutter, it automatically registers to create a natural effect to the resource.

To use it, make sure the “Live” button ” is activated on the camera. And that’s it, just take pictures normally and they will turn into Live Photos on your device. To view them, go to the Photos app and see them moving or press your finger on the screen to see the entire effect with sound.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Click the “Live” button to register a Live Photo on the camera – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

How to add effects to Live Photos ?

The feature allows you to modify the behavior of the Live Photos to make them even more stylish, with effects similar to those found on Instagram. Check out the editing possibilities below:

Live: this is the default movement effect of Live Photos.

Loop: Add infinite loop effect.

Vai e Volta: well known on Instagram as “Boomerang”, this effect makes the photo clip fast forward and backward.