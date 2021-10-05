is-it-expensive-to-buy-a-sofa?-startup-rents-furniture-by-subscription

Anyone who has tried to buy a sofa or bed in recent days must not have been happy with the high prices. But startup Tuim has an alternative: furniture rental through a subscription system. The company’s website provides 150 items for this purpose, such as tables, armchairs, sofas, rugs and others.

Want to rent smart apartments? Startup Casai arrives in SP and RJ

Digital nomads: new fashion for professionals is to make the world their office

Do you know what a solopreneur is? Discover the pros and cons of self-employment

The company is headquartered in São Paulo, but the service is also working in Rio de Janeiro , in Belo Horizonte and in Curitiba. It is possible to simulate the values ​​according to the furniture rental time; the period varies from two months to a year. A crib costs, for example, R$ 134 monthly for 150 months in São Paulo.

Tuim’s target audience is consumers who change their homes a lot or who like to diversify the decoration of the environment by spending a little less. The crib in the previous example costs R$ 2.150 on shopping sites; in the rental system, the total spent is R$1.150. Another advantage pointed out is the difficulty in transporting the objects and the shipping cost for those who buy new products.