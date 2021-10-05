Is it expensive to buy a sofa? Startup rents furniture by subscription
Anyone who has tried to buy a sofa or bed in recent days must not have been happy with the high prices. But startup Tuim has an alternative: furniture rental through a subscription system. The company’s website provides 150 items for this purpose, such as tables, armchairs, sofas, rugs and others.
The company is headquartered in São Paulo, but the service is also working in Rio de Janeiro , in Belo Horizonte and in Curitiba. It is possible to simulate the values according to the furniture rental time; the period varies from two months to a year. A crib costs, for example, R$ 134 monthly for 150 months in São Paulo.
Tuim’s target audience is consumers who change their homes a lot or who like to diversify the decoration of the environment by spending a little less. The crib in the previous example costs R$ 2.150 on shopping sites; in the rental system, the total spent is R$1.150. Another advantage pointed out is the difficulty in transporting the objects and the shipping cost for those who buy new products.
There is also the issue of sustainability, since rent avoids the purchase of new products, and in turn, generation more garbage in the long run. Tuim claims to carry out the necessary maintenance on the most deteriorated furniture to make them ready for the next customer. If the objects are no longer in the rental standard, they are sold for lower prices or donated.
Source: Revista Oeste
