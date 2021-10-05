Bacen wants to fight orange accounts to make Pix safer

In a lecture at the São Paulo Trade Association this Monday (4), Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen), said that the institution has been making an effort to combat bank accounts opened by criminals on behalf of third parties — the orange accounts. The objective is to increase the security of the instant payment system (Pix).

    • According to the executive, the entity has encouraged the identification of this type of account and its quick cancellation. Campos Neto says that, in case of fraud or other crimes, such as kidnapping, criminals need a bank account to use funds — in general, they do not have the criminal’s personal data.

    Image: Reproduction/Agency Brasil/Marcelo Casal Jr.

    Therefore, it is important to identify them and close them. “We need to attack this orange account movement. It needs banks to feel very responsible when some orange account in their system is used for some illicit act”, he points out.

    For Campos Neto, if the scammers do not have the possibility to receive the money, they must give up the practice of these illegalities by Pix. “If there is no way to get the cash at any time, there is a decrease in crime related to it.”

    Pix Security

    Despite frauds against the tool, Campos Neto defends the security of the system. “Crime is a public safety issue. Any payment instrument you have, when the crime is high, will be partly responsible for the crime, when it is just the vehicle”, he points out.

    He also emphasizes that the system flexibility facilitates the fight against fraud and other crimes. “We understand that Pix is ​​more malleable because we can change and adapt more quickly”, he adds.

    Source: Agência Brasil

