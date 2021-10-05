bacen-wants-to-fight-orange-accounts-to-make-pix-safer

In a lecture at the São Paulo Trade Association this Monday (4), Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen), said that the institution has been making an effort to combat bank accounts opened by criminals on behalf of third parties — the orange accounts. The objective is to increase the security of the instant payment system (Pix).

According to the executive, the entity has encouraged the identification of this type of account and its quick cancellation. Campos Neto says that, in case of fraud or other crimes, such as kidnapping, criminals need a bank account to use funds — in general, they do not have the criminal’s personal data.