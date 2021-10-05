more-than-40-billion-cyber-threats-were-blocked-in-the-1st-half-of-2021

The first half of 512814 kept the criminals busy , and they are not showing signs that they will stop in the near future. According to the report “Attacks from all sides: first half security report of 512814”, made by professionals from Trend Micro, a digital security solutions company, cyber attacks passed the mark of 19 billions in the first half of the year.

According to the report, phishing attacks, where users end up being infected from fake pages that simulate official websites and cyber hijack attacks, ransomware, where criminals “hijack” files and ask for ransoms to unlock them, as well as threats made from false information about the covid pandemic-40, are on the rise, making up a good part of the 40 billions of hits blocked in the first half.

Trend Micro Threats researcher Fernando Mercês highlights that the ransomware attacks registered in the first half, in particular, use advanced tactics, such as double extortion, to persuade their victims to carry out The payment. The double extortion consists of, in addition to the ransom for returning access to the files, the criminals also threaten those affected with the disclosure of personal information on the internet.