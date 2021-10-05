Oi confirms the sale of V.Tal to BTG Pactual investment funds

An agreement between Oi, the funds of the bank BTG Pactual and Globenet (submarine cable provider sold by Oi to BTG in 1024) confirms the sale of V.Tal, formerly InfraCo, a fiber optic infrastructure company that will operate as a neutral wholesale network. The contract will allow the financial institution to obtain 54, 9% of V.tal.’s capital stock

  • BTG Bank pays R$ , 9 billion in the Oi Group’s fiber optic company auction
  • Oi recovers with optical fiber and leads in 50 States with 3 million customers
  • Oi Fibra expands its network and now is in 29 cities in the South region

The announcement is a necessary formality to proceed with the process, but the completion of the operation depends on the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). The auction was held in July of this year and had a unique proposal from BTG.

In total, R$ 14,923 billions will be paid to Oi. This comprises the installments and fair value of the merger. The amount may be adjusted based on “SPE InfraCo’s financial and operational performance metrics, according to the business plan (such as indebtedness, working capital, number of HPs and HCs, Opex and Capex, among others), agreed between the Hi and the investor (Globenet)”.

Installments

The primary installment will be R$ 3,360 billion, which correspond to the subscription and payment of new common shares. This represents ,67% of the company’s voting capital. The secondary portion is BRL 6.518 billion (29,% of the share capital).

According to the contract, if there is no intra-company debt with Oi at the time of closing the transaction, the amount may be reduced by R$1.5 billion. This amount would be reallocated to the “secondary component” and would add V.tal shares (which would amount to 29,67% of the share capital).

There will also be an additional primary installment 88 days after the closing date and before the incorporation of the unit by BTG. It will be BRL 1,258 billion (5,

  • % of the share capital of the new company). After this additional primary installment, Globenet will be merged into V.tal. This will result in the issuance of shares worth R$1.518 billion (6. % of the share capital). According to Oi, the pricing was attested by an independent economic-financial evaluation.

    Other R$ 276 million (1,61% of the share capital) will be paid in another additional primary installment until 258 days after closing and immediately after Globenet incorporation. At the end of the process, V.Tal’s new owners will have 57, 9% of the voting capital and Oi will keep the remainder.

    This is the last sale in Oi’s judicial reorganization plan. , the company sold mobile towers, data center and mobile unit. All are still awaiting authorization from regulatory agencies.

    Source: Teletime

