Oi confirms the sale of V.Tal to BTG Pactual investment funds
An agreement between Oi, the funds of the bank BTG Pactual and Globenet (submarine cable provider sold by Oi to BTG in 1024) confirms the sale of V.Tal, formerly InfraCo, a fiber optic infrastructure company that will operate as a neutral wholesale network. The contract will allow the financial institution to obtain 54, 9% of V.tal.’s capital stock
The announcement is a necessary formality to proceed with the process, but the completion of the operation depends on the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). The auction was held in July of this year and had a unique proposal from BTG.