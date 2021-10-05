UK plans to invest €5 billion in virtual defense sector

The United Kingdom announced that it intends to invest 5 billion euros (approximately R$ billion, at the current price) to improve the digital security of your territory. Among the plans is the creation of a Cyber ​​Force used as a response to attacks.

Criminals use pirated copies of the new James Bond movie to spread malware

More than 90% of malware arrive via secure connections Digital hijacking affects data processing in the agricultural and industrial sector With the constant growth of virtual scams, many countries are implementing digital security as an important part of their infrastructure, including investing as much as usual on other fronts.

UK Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace. (Image: Reproduction/FT)

In an interview with The Telegraph website, the secretary of defense of the United Kingdom, Ben Wallace, said that the country is not only planning to prepare for threats, but also to prepare for threats. have the ability to launch retaliatory attacks.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

The Cyber ​​Force and its retaliatory attacks would target critical sectors, such as telecom operators and power plants, from countries with not very good relations with the United Kingdom, such as Russia, China and North Korea. The secretary adds that he wants the country to be one of the few in the world capable of launching this type of attack, thus discouraging future attempts at attacks.

The new UK digital defense center will be built in Samlesbury, Lancashire, and will be jointly run by the Ministry of Defense and the UK Communications Centre. Wallace believes that by 2030 the new agency will already be fully operational.

This approach is the same approach that the United States has recently begun to take, in response to the constant ransomware attacks that have been taking place in the country.

Virtual shredding