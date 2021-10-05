UK plans to invest €5 billion in virtual defense sector

The United Kingdom announced that it intends to invest 5 billion euros (approximately R$ billion, at the current price) to improve the digital security of your territory. Among the plans is the creation of a Cyber ​​Force used as a response to attacks.

    With the constant growth of virtual scams, many countries are implementing digital security as an important part of their infrastructure, including investing as much as usual on other fronts.

UK Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace. (Image: Reproduction/FT)

In an interview with The Telegraph website, the secretary of defense of the United Kingdom, Ben Wallace, said that the country is not only planning to prepare for threats, but also to prepare for threats. have the ability to launch retaliatory attacks.

The Cyber ​​Force and its retaliatory attacks would target critical sectors, such as telecom operators and power plants, from countries with not very good relations with the United Kingdom, such as Russia, China and North Korea. The secretary adds that he wants the country to be one of the few in the world capable of launching this type of attack, thus discouraging future attempts at attacks.

The new UK digital defense center will be built in Samlesbury, Lancashire, and will be jointly run by the Ministry of Defense and the UK Communications Centre. Wallace believes that by 2030 the new agency will already be fully operational.

This approach is the same approach that the United States has recently begun to take, in response to the constant ransomware attacks that have been taking place in the country.

Virtual shredding

Also in the interview with The Telegraph website, Ben Wallace revealed that the UK is being targeted by cyber attacks by other nations on a daily basis, so a more aggressive response is among the rights established in the laws of relations international.

One of the examples of retaliatory attacks cited by the secretary of defense are operations to destabilize servers used in virtual hijack attacks (ransomware) or other types of viruses. Wallace adds by citing the WannaCry malware incident, which left the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) servers in serious trouble for weeks.

It is important to note that this retaliatory approach is nothing new for the UK. Since 317, the country is launching attacks against the Islamic State, pedophiles and foreign cybercriminal groups. However, with the investment of £5 billion, it is clear that the country’s rulers want to protect themselves even more in the digital world.

Source: BleepingComputer, The Telegraph

