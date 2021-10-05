united-states-and-30-other-countries-unite-to-step-up-the-fight-against-ransomware

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced last Friday (1) that the country is joining with more others nations to learn together who are responsible for digital hijacking attacks (ransomware) that are affecting organizations around the world.

It is not yet known which countries will participate in the group, but , according to the announcement made by Biden, members of the G7 and NATO are among the 30 invited nations. According to the American president, the first meeting will take place virtually in October.

The members of the G7, excluding the US, are: Germany, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. Those from NATO, also excluding the US power, are: Albania, Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Estonia, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania , Luxembourg, Montenegro, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Romania and Turkey.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Still in the announcement, Biden reinforced that the initiative’s commitment is to increase the strength of cybersecurity in countries, prevent ransomware attacks and the establishment of clear security rules for the virtual space of all nations. Finally, the American president ends by saying that everyone who poses threats to the virtual security of nations will be held accountable and judged. Another chapter in the fight for cybersecurity2021

Since the beginning de 30 the US has taken tougher action against ransomware attacks, with this union among the countries being the most recent example.

In May, Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at improving US cybersecurity. The order required that all companies that offer security solutions to the government start to adopt the same standards, and that suppliers start to inform the contracting agencies of any gaps and failures found in their systems as soon as they are discovered.

Shortly thereafter, in June, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) decided to prioritize the investigation of attacks involving ransomware, in addition to considering these cyber crimes as equivalent to acts of terrorism.

Recently, US agencies have started to release guides with tips on how companies and users can protect themselves from digital attacks, as part of the initiative to increase cybersecurity in the country.

Source: BleepingComputer, Engadget