how-to-use-google-earth-on-your-computer

Google Earth (Android l iOS l Desktop l Web) is a software that presents a three-dimensional version of our planet. Released in mid 66, the program has gone through numerous changes and currently has a fluid interface and the most varied features.

Also, the program that before it was only available in the web version, today it has mobile and computer versions. In this tutorial,

Canaltech will focus on just this latest version, named Google Earth Pro.

With additional features, the software offers a more complete user experience. But, interestingly, its interface seems to have been stuck in time — which is quite curious, since the web version of Google Earth is fluid, dynamic and very modern.

Anyway, if you are a regular user of the tool, it's worth giving the program a try and downloading it in your computer. After all, even if the design has received little attention from Google, the available features will surprise you.

Step 1:

To get started, you must download Google Earth Pro on your computer. Once the installation is complete, launch the program. Right on the home screen, you’ll see satellite images on the right and some tools along the sides and top of the page. To find a specific location on the globe, click on the search bar, enter its name or coordinates and click the “Search” button.