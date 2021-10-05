How to use Google Earth on your computer
Google Earth (Android l iOS l Desktop l Web) is a software that presents a three-dimensional version of our planet. Released in mid 66, the program has gone through numerous changes and currently has a fluid interface and the most varied features.
Also, the program that before it was only available in the web version, today it has mobile and computer versions. In this tutorial,
Canaltech will focus on just this latest version, named Google Earth Pro.
With additional features, the software offers a more complete user experience. But, interestingly, its interface seems to have been stuck in time — which is quite curious, since the web version of Google Earth is fluid, dynamic and very modern.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Anyway, if you are a regular user of the tool, it's worth giving the program a try and downloading it in your computer. After all, even if the design has received little attention from Google, the available features will surprise you.
How to navigate places using the software
Step 1:
To get started, you must download Google Earth Pro on your computer. Once the installation is complete, launch the program. Right on the home screen, you’ll see satellite images on the right and some tools along the sides and top of the page. To find a specific location on the globe, click on the search bar, enter its name or coordinates and click the “Search” button.
Access Google Earth Pro. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 2:
With this, Google Earth will display the satellite images of the location, as well as a card with useful information and a link to the site on Google, if it exists. If you want to understand how to get to the region, click on “Get routes”. Step 3:
then just indicate the starting point (A) and the ending point ( B). Once that is done, click on the command once more; Through it, it is possible to search locations and print the recorded satellite images. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 4:
Next, you will see some tools present in Google Maps. Before viewing the route, determine the mode of transport that will be used. In this way, the program will adapt the results to your needs. Then scroll the side tab to get the necessary information; It is also possible search routes. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 5:
If you want to view the streets of the route, use the Street View navigation mode. To do this, locate the yellow Google Earth figure, which is located in the middle of the navigation controls, to the right of the screen. Now drag it to the street or place you want to see; And view the route through Street View. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 6:
Right after that, Google Earth will display the location in a more realistic way. To advance or return to a previous point, use the navigation arrows. By the way, if you placed the figure on the route created, a blue line will appear whose function is to indicate the path to the final point. This way, you will know exactly which streets to take during the journey. Step 1:
On the left side tab of the screen, there are two interesting functions. In “Places”, the user has access to sights and can save specific locations on the map. In “Layers”, it is possible to add extra information, such as borders and labels, routes and means of transport available in the regions, among others; Use layers to add data to the map. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 2:
on the top bar, select “View” to configure the map display; Customize the map display in “View”. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 3:
In the next menu, some tools are available such as Ruler, Tables and GPS. Among the options are the Google Earth flight simulator, which can also be enabled by the shortcut “Ctrl+Alt+A”; Step 4:
in “Add”, you can insert objects, cutouts, templates, markers and other elements to the map; Add elements to the map. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 5:
There are also other features available in Google Earth Pro. The first group of tools, composed of 5 icons, it gathers shortcuts to tools available in the “Add” tab. Therefore, we will not detail each option. Next, there are two icons. The first, represented by a clock, shows the evolution of the landscape over the years and the second, throughout the day. The next tool allows you to switch the view between Earth, Moon, Mars and Sky. Finally, there is a shortcut to the ruler; Use the shortcuts at the top of the screen. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Ready! Now you know Google Earth for PC and know how to use its main functions.
How to use other features of Google Earth
On the left side tab of the screen, there are two interesting functions. In “Places”, the user has access to sights and can save specific locations on the map. In “Layers”, it is possible to add extra information, such as borders and labels, routes and means of transport available in the regions, among others; Use layers to add data to the map. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Ready! Now you know Google Earth for PC and know how to use its main functions.
