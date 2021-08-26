anderson-kohli battle: i think virat kohli’s wicket was extra special, we have had some great battles over the years; Says James Anderson: Anderson told Kohli that destructive batsman, if he gets into the rhythm, he will create problems for us

anderson-kohli battle: i think virat kohli’s wicket was extra special, we have had some great battles over the years; Says James Anderson: Anderson told Kohli that destructive batsman, if he gets into the rhythm, he will create problems for us

Anderson made Kohli a victim for the 7th time in Test India’s first innings was piled up for 78 runs Kohli’s bat did not score any international century in 50 innings New Delhi

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has failed to score a century in international cricket for the last 50 innings. Even in the ongoing Test series against England, Kohli’s bat has remained calm so far.

Pacer James Anderson easily caught Kohli in his net as a strategy in the first innings of the Headingley Test. Kohli returned to the pavilion after scoring 7 runs. In the first innings, Anderson took big wickets of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli.

After the end of the first day’s play, Anderson described Virat’s wicket as special in the virtual press conference. Anderson said, ‘I think Virat’s wicket is extra special. We have had good competition in the last few years. He is an excellent player. As a team you want to keep them calm. Especially in the 5 match series. When he is in rhythm, he can prove to be very destructive.

Not only Virat Kohli – Sachin, Dhoni have done everyone, James Anderson has troubled

Anderson has made Virat his victim for the 7th time in Test matches. Anderson is jointly at number one with Australia spinner Nathan Lyon for the most number of dismissals in Tests.

Anderson said, ‘I think we have bowled well in this series so far. We would like to keep him calm throughout the series. If he gets into the rhythm then the series will be difficult for us.

Rishabh Pant came in support of Captain Kohli, defended the decision to bat first

Team India lead 1-0 in the series

The Indian team is leading 1-0 in the 5-match test series. India thrashed England by 151 runs in the second test match. But the way Team India’s batsmen looked helpless in front of the English bowlers at Headingley, it was proved that the host bowlers had done more homework than the guests. Joe Root & Co is desperate to return to the series.