nubank-explains-how-it-uses-data-to-create-new-experiences-and-increase-credit

Nubank spent two years developing the artificial intelligence project that led to the credit increase of 26 million customers, which was announced in July and will be gradually implemented until June of next year, with a total increase of R$ billions distributed to the entire audience. The information came from Matt Swann, head of technology at the company, who gave an exclusive interview to Canaltech.

The fintech AI, called Shaka, was designed, according to Swann, after the company listened to the complaints and suggestions of many of its customers about the impact of the credit in their financial lives. “We are a company based on cloud and we are very proud to see that happen. We use software and data to create new experiences for customers,” he says.

The executive says that Shaka brings better results than the previous AI that analyzed credit for Nubank. ” Before, we only focused on past and future customer behavior, but we had to change the methodology. When we came to machine learning, we saw that it was very good at predicting behavior, but not cause and effect and how credit met people’s needs,” he explains.

The solution model is based on the behavior of It works with predictions to reach the best extra credit scenario in a personalized way. “With Shaka we now run dozens of simulations of credit limits and how it will behave over the years”, he argues.

According to Nubank, several distinct knowledge teams — data scientists, anal Business ists, financial analysts and software engineers — worked to develop this new credit model, which compares multiple alternative scenarios and accurately estimates extra limits. The team also studied the risks and general guidelines to define the increase in the limit for each client.

Asked if the change would have more impact on clients who do not have a formal contract or with low wages — publics often overlooked in credit reviews — Swann said they will also be covered, as the system is based not on personal data but on card-using behaviors. “We do not consider the change by type of consumer. They will have credit, whether from low or high purchasing power profiles,” he pointed out. The new model, says the company, will increase the total additional limit for customers by up to three times.

The economic crisis currently plaguing Brazil, says Swann, is not should be an impediment to digital bank plans. “It doesn’t depend on the country’s macro situation”, he guarantees.

The new AI is being tested first in Brazil, but fintech’s expectation is to extend it to other countries where it operates, like Mexico and Colombia. “Of course, there will be differences in how she will act in each location”, pointed out Swann.