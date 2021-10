Dong-hyuk said the concept of series appeared in 2008 and the script ended being written only a year later. However, during all this time, he said he was hesitant to bring the production to life, as everything was still very experimental and he knew that the series would only have two responses from the audience: either it would be a masterpiece or a great failure.

Image: Disclosure/Netflix

“I kept wondering if the audience would find it convincing that the characters were risking their lives in children’s games,” said the creator of Round 6. “After about 12 years, the world has turned into a place where such peculiar survival stories Violent games are really welcome. The games in the series that drive the participants crazy are aligned with the desire to hit the jackpot in things like cryptocurrency, real estate and stocks. A lot of people were able to empathize with the story.”

The plot creator assumed that he did not expect such a positive response in such a short time, saying that there are two differences between the series with the movie Hunger Games and games of the genre battle royale

: “Round 6 is about survival games but it’s about people, so it doesn’t take long for audiences everywhere to understand the rules of the games, which gives more room to follow the emotions of the characters that are playing”.