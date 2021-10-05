one-more-“fireball”-meteor-is-sighted-in-the-us;-see-the-video

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Doug Robinson, resident of one of the regions where the meteor was seen , managed to record the passage on a security camera at his home. “Everything was dark and, out of nowhere, it was as clear as a full, bright moon,” he described. Another resident of the Evergreen region, also in Colorado, claimed that the meteor was so bright that it even charged the solar energy panels he has in his house.

Chris Peterson, Cloudbait observatory collaborator , estimates that the meteor broke between 32 km and 40 km above ground, a relatively low altitude. “I believe it was around a ton, which is to say, it’s quite big,” he told a local vehicle. Peterson also explained that generally up to 40% of the meteor will eventually disintegrate into dust and some debris may fall to the ground. “Whether or not something will be found is still to be seen, but there is a good chance that there will be at least a few kilograms of material in the ground,” he said.

So far, there are no reports of meteorites found in regions where there were observations of the meteor’s passage. Even so, scientists continue to monitor the locations and request that, if someone finds any object that is a candidate for a meteorite, they do not touch it with bare hands to prevent the oil and skin microorganisms from ending up damaging the rock.

Source: Space.com, CBS Denver