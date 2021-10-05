One more “fireball” meteor is sighted in the US; see the video
This Sunday (3), a meteor “ball of fire” shone in some cities in the state of Colorado, in the United States. According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), there are more than 40 reports of people observing the passage of the object in three states, most of which of them comes from the capital Denver.
Fireballs are fragments of larger meteors that travel through the Earth’s atmosphere at very high speeds and, due to friction, end up glowing a lot during the passage. Thousands of meteors of this type occur daily, but most of them appear in desert regions or during the day and therefore cannot be seen — so the brighter it is, the rarer the event.
Check out some footage of the fireball in question:
Doug Robinson, resident of one of the regions where the meteor was seen , managed to record the passage on a security camera at his home. “Everything was dark and, out of nowhere, it was as clear as a full, bright moon,” he described. Another resident of the Evergreen region, also in Colorado, claimed that the meteor was so bright that it even charged the solar energy panels he has in his house.
Chris Peterson, Cloudbait observatory collaborator , estimates that the meteor broke between 32 km and 40 km above ground, a relatively low altitude. “I believe it was around a ton, which is to say, it’s quite big,” he told a local vehicle. Peterson also explained that generally up to 40% of the meteor will eventually disintegrate into dust and some debris may fall to the ground. “Whether or not something will be found is still to be seen, but there is a good chance that there will be at least a few kilograms of material in the ground,” he said.
So far, there are no reports of meteorites found in regions where there were observations of the meteor’s passage. Even so, scientists continue to monitor the locations and request that, if someone finds any object that is a candidate for a meteorite, they do not touch it with bare hands to prevent the oil and skin microorganisms from ending up damaging the rock.
Source: Space.com, CBS Denver
