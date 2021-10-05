How to Unlock a Contact in Messenger

Blocked someone from Messenger (Android l iOS) and want to talk to that person again? To do so, just retrace the blocking activation path. But, if you don’t remember the step by step, don’t worry: in this tutorial, you’ll see how to unlock a contact in the messenger in a simple and fast way.

Although Messenger has its own application, you can also access the option through Facebook through the chat. On both platforms, the process follows the same logic: the user must enter the conversation or the contact’s profile to unblock the contact. Here’s how to do it.

Step 1:

access Messenger and , in the search bar located at the top of the screen, enter the name of the contact you want to unlock and search. Then access the conversation with that person.

Search the contact through the search bar. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2:

At the bottom of the chat, locate and click on the “Unlock” button.

To unlock a contact in Messenger, click on the indicated command. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3:

On the next screen, click the command one more time.

Confirm the action. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4:

Confirm your decision by selecting the “Unlock” option. From that moment on, it will be possible to exchange messages with the contact in question, as well as receive and make calls.

And click again on command to terminate. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to unblock a contact in Messenger.

