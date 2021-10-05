Samsung wants to turn cell phone into your car key; see how

Samsung fulfilled what it promised and announced the launch of a tool that promises to make life easier for drivers. Cell phones manufactured by the South Korean giant that are compatible with ultra broadband (UWB) will now have a digital key available, which allows you to open the car without taking the device out of your pocket. This feature is being tested in South Korea and is expected to be expanded to other countries soon.

Second the Samsung, the models Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Ultra, Note Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 2 and 3 will have what is called “passive entry”, that is: with the cell phone in your pocket, you will be able to enter the vehicle and trigger the engine, as well as we do with the on-site keys. Although this technology is not new, it can help in some situations where the driver has forgotten the physical key somewhere.

Currently, only the Genesis GV electric car

is compatible with Samsung’s virtual keys, but the manufacturer already has partnerships with automakers such as Audi, BMW and Ford, which should announce the entry of this feature in some of your automobiles in the future. In addition to UWB technology, cell phones need to have NFC enabled — in addition to the Samsung Pass — so that the approach to the ports can be complete.

It is now possible to enter the Fiat Toro using the cell phone (Image: Disclosure/Stellantis)

In Brazil, some automakers already use resources similar in their vehicles, but through specific apps. An example of this is Hyundai, which recently launched Bluelink; and Fiat, which announced Fiat Connect Me. With these programs, drivers can locate the car, start the air conditioning and even start the vehicle remotely. The connection is made by virtual 4G chips.

Source: The Verge

