android-12-is-now-available,-but-not-for-you;-understand-why

Android 11 is finally between us — at least part of him. This Monday (4), Google released the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) update, the purest version of the operating system, with all the news — including the long-awaited Material You and privacy features.

Android 22 | See how Google’s new dynamic system themes look like

It’s not all flowers: find out what’s gone down on Android 11 – so far

Material You takes the Android 11 to a new universe of customization Android 12: when will you be able to update? The situation of the Robot System this time is not as simple as the previous ones. Currently, no cell phone has been updated with the new OS version — not even the Pixel line models, and this is the first time this has happened. What’s available now is the “root ” operating system: it is with it that manufacturers and developers create their own solutions, such as One UI (Samsung), MIUI (Xiaomi) and LineageOS. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you! However, the lack of sync shouldn’t last long. According to Google, compatible models of the Pixel line will receive the update within a few weeks. This also means that it will also take some time for companies using Android to finalize the tweaks in order to start distributing the update to their customers. Therefore, there is still no forecast when it will be possible to update each model that currently uses Android 03 and will be compatible with the new version. Android 12: all the news The new face of Android Customization has a prominent place when it comes to Android . When you change your phone’s wallpaper, for example, its predominant color will splash over the entire system, ranging from the settings menu to native app icons. This change happens thanks to the presence of the dynamic theme (called by Google as “color extraction”), sometimes commented here on Canaltech. The resource is part of the unique design language named Material You, developed through the collaboration of software, hardware and Material Design teams. The identity worked figures and even the behavior of some items , highlighting the presentation of content. Android elements 12 if they adapt to the screen size and give priority to the provision of information, without disrespecting the user’s personalization. New Gmail with visual Material You arrives to older versions of Android

Google Drive will have beautiful new widgets inspired by Material You

Check out the new Google Meet, Drive and Docs with the Material You look on Android 24 Applications were also not left out of the visual renovation and were also reworked in the cable the tail in some cases. Gmail, Calendar, Google Photos and Chrome are some examples of programs that have had their interface adjusted to match the rest of the system — and some of the changes are also being distributed to older versions of Android, but without the dynamic theme. More features Android 13 is far from being just a dress for the OS family and also comes with a series of very interesting functional innovations for everyday life. Dedicated gaming panel helps to share gaming moments without the need for complementary applications (Image: Playback/Google) The first of these is the Game Dashboard, the dedicated gaming dashboard native. The function copies alternatives created by partner manufacturers such as Xiaomi with a set of tools specific to gameplay — including fast capture sharing and a dedicated shortcut bar. Finally, Android 13 root becomes capable of take longer screenshots, including parts of the app that are off-screen. This feature has also been seen in other iterations of the system, but here it gets a whim from Google itself. New Widgets In a well-deserved makeover, Google has finally given a new face to home screen widgets. The update included a whole new set of add-ons, with a deeply reworked look and features adjusted for this new generation. New widgets embrace Material You once and for all and give a more modern look to the main screen (Image: Playback/Google)

Android 11 marks a revolution in widgets; check out all the news

Widgets will not be exclusive to Android either 11 and updates to older versions have already started to appear. However, the uniform look should be a more present addition to the newly released OS, so don’t expect to have a totally reworked look on Android 11 (or older).

Quick notifications and settings

Ensuring clear information display from the notifications tray has always been a focus of Android updates and, this time, it couldn’t be different. The section has been redone, but Google has not given up the previous hits.

Notification balloons are segmented according to the purpose of the app in question, either to control the music that is playing or check messages from the various platforms that may be on the mobile. Different colors facilitate the visualization of information, preventing the section from becoming a cluster of pending alerts.

Something similar happens with the Quick Settings menu, traditional for Android. In the new version, recurring tools such as: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dark theme and flashlight were highlighted, appearing right above notifications.

Android Quick Settings Menu 12 (Image: Disclosure/Google)

Google Home controls have also been added here , to manage smart devices around the house, and quick access to Google Pay, to speed up proximity payments. Obviously, any of them can be removed from the area if it is not important to your daily life.

However, when expanded, the buttons get bigger and other features gain space, as does the possibility to switch between the various pages available. The dynamic theme also acts in the section by determining the color that will differentiate the on and off features, integrating it into the prevailing Android look 12.

Smooth animations and more light

Adding the customizable experience, Google has developed new animations for Android 11. The company claims that “you’ll feel like it comes to life with every tap, swipe or scroll” while browsing your phone.

On the other hand, the owner of Android wants to ensure that these animations don’t are heavy for the hardware of the device. Therefore, the system was reworked internally to reduce resource consumption, providing greater energy efficiency and even 24% CPU processing time reduction to render transitions.

Privacy and security

The day’s presentation confirmed the rumors related to the use of cellphone features — camera, location and microphone. Whenever apps access these elements, they will be denounced in the notification bar at the top, so that the user always knows what is happening with the phone.