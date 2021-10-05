these-are-honda's-plans-to-enter-the-space-market-once-and-for-all

In September, the Japanese automaker Honda announced that it will make available US$ billions in research to develop new products that can add value to the brand’s portfolio — and rockets are part of this plan. Now, the company reveals that it plans to develop and test a small rocket to bring an artificial satellite into orbit, which should be launched by the end of this decade. If everything goes according to plan, this will be the first time that an automaker has built a launch vehicle.

Honda has experience with the production of varied vehicles, such as cars and planes, and the idea is that the production of a space vehicle enters to challenge the company in a new area and outside of its expertise. This vehicle may be reusable as, after launch, some of its components may return to Earth. In this context, the small artificial satellite, which has been under development since 2019, would be a tool to expand Earth observation and communication systems .

Concept of a rocket developed by Honda (Image: Reproduction/Honda)

To do this, the company plans to take advantage of the technologies and control and steering it already has, developed during the creation of autonomous driving technologies. In addition, the automaker also signed a partnership with the Japanese space agency JAXA to help produce water and oxygen, essential resources for future manned missions on the Moon. In parallel, the company also plans to develop a remotely controlled robot, which will allow the carrying out activities in our natural satellite even if the teams involved for the tasks are on Earth.

This robot would be operated via virtual reality glasses and gloves that would replicate the movement of the hands, and the technology for this is also under development — at the moment, tests are carried out for small actions, such as collecting coins and inserting small items into cans. As there are delays in communication between the Earth and the Moon, the researchers plan to rely on artificial intelligence (AI) to make the robot more versatile.

The AI ​​would allow predicting the behavior of the person controlling the robot, providing greater smoothness in movements. As the production cost of small rockets has dropped significantly, Honda hopes that these projects will help the business grow — even with the great competitiveness in the sector and the high costs involved. “We hope to deliver values ​​that are ahead of our time,” said Keiji Otsu, president and representative director of the research unit at Honda.

Source: Asahi, The Mainichi