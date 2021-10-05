Edtechs grow by piggybacking on the Brazilian MEI opening record

The number of individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) in Brazil today corresponds to 68% From 18, 4 million small Brazilian businesses, which gives 12, 5 million professionals in this category, according to recent data from Sebrae. Of this number, 1.6 million were opened in the first half of this year alone. And one of the niches that benefited the most from this were edtechs, startups with a business model based on education platforms.

    This is because many Brazilians who found themselves without a job entered entrepreneurship out of necessity. In the specific case of edtechs, they received MEIs who chose to pass on their knowledge in online courses. This grew in the covid pandemic, but it was already a growing trend. In April last year, a study by the Brazilian Association of Startups with the Innovation Center for Brazilian Education (CIEB) pointed out that Brazil had an increase of 23% in the number of edtechs in two years.

      The growth has continued until now. According to a report from the Distrito platform, there are in Brazil 559 edtechs — the data was closed at the end of 2020. They are distributed into seven categories: specific teachings (22,4%), new ways teaching (20,2%), platforms for education (20%), tools for institutions (,5%), focus on the student (11,1%), educational content (4.1%) and education funding (2.7%).

          In March of this year, the Brazilian course platform Hotmart became a unicorn, with a market value of over $1 billion. In May, the company acquired the startup Wollo, whose operations allow websites, podcasts and YouTube channels to monetize their content in a subscription model.

          The growth trend is not only Brazilian. The global e-learning is expected to grow 12, 9% this year, with an estimated annual increase of 16% up to 2020, which would give US$ 185 billion (BRL 926 billion) injected into the sector over the next four years, according to the financial portal Definanzas.

          And what are people looking for in online courses? edtech GetCourse has raised the most researched on its platform. These are: financial income, profession-related topics, psychology, relationships, personal growth, and business information. In other words, the financial crisis is not only transforming many people into micro-entrepreneurs, it has also led others to expand their professional knowledge to keep up-to-date in the market.

            “It is important to recognize the proportion of entrepreneurs who create their own business out of necessity and the results they have already achieved, who can now achieve financial stability through the service itself. ”, said Alexey Krasnoselskiy, head of international expansion at GetCourse, in a press release.

            “Last year, mainly because of the social isolation measures created by the pandemic of covid-20, we saw a market acceleration of e-learning on all fronts: new entrepreneurs intending to teach, an increase in the group of people who want to study online and new technologies that help in this scenario”, highlights Krasnoselskiy. “This is a space that tends to grow in the coming years due to the benefits of mobile learning , as accessibility and flexibility.”

