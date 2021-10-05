Edtechs grow by piggybacking on the Brazilian MEI opening record
The number of individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) in Brazil today corresponds to 68% From 18, 4 million small Brazilian businesses, which gives 12, 5 million professionals in this category, according to recent data from Sebrae. Of this number, 1.6 million were opened in the first half of this year alone. And one of the niches that benefited the most from this were edtechs, startups with a business model based on education platforms.
This is because many Brazilians who found themselves without a job entered entrepreneurship out of necessity. In the specific case of edtechs, they received MEIs who chose to pass on their knowledge in online courses. This grew in the covid pandemic, but it was already a growing trend. In April last year, a study by the Brazilian Association of Startups with the Innovation Center for Brazilian Education (CIEB) pointed out that Brazil had an increase of 23% in the number of edtechs in two years.
The growth has continued until now. According to a report from the Distrito platform, there are in Brazil 559 edtechs — the data was closed at the end of 2020. They are distributed into seven categories: specific teachings (22,4%), new ways teaching (20,2%), platforms for education (20%), tools for institutions (,5%), focus on the student (11,1%), educational content (4.1%) and education funding (2.7%).
In March of this year, the Brazilian course platform Hotmart became a unicorn, with a market value of over $1 billion. In May, the company acquired the startup Wollo, whose operations allow websites, podcasts and YouTube channels to monetize their content in a subscription model.