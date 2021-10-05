edtechs-grow-by-piggybacking-on-the-brazilian-mei-opening-record

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

In March of this year, the Brazilian course platform Hotmart became a unicorn, with a market value of over $1 billion. In May, the company acquired the startup Wollo, whose operations allow websites, podcasts and YouTube channels to monetize their content in a subscription model.

Image: Compare Fiber/Unsplash

The growth trend is not only Brazilian. The global e-learning is expected to grow 12, 9% this year, with an estimated annual increase of 16% up to 2020, which would give US$ 185 billion (BRL 926 billion) injected into the sector over the next four years, according to the financial portal Definanzas.

And what are people looking for in online courses? edtech GetCourse has raised the most researched on its platform. These are: financial income, profession-related topics, psychology, relationships, personal growth, and business information. In other words, the financial crisis is not only transforming many people into micro-entrepreneurs, it has also led others to expand their professional knowledge to keep up-to-date in the market.