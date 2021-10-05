zuckerberg-loses-more-than-$6-billion-in-a-few-hours-with-facebook-blackout

It wasn’t just users of Facebook services, such as Instagram and WhatsApp, who had reasons to despair about the non-functioning of applications during the second (4). Mark Zuckerberg, founder of the social network, lost about US$ 6 billion (approximately R$ 60 billion at the current price) during the instability of your company’s programs.

It is important to note, however, that Facebook’s problems began before the instability of its services, when last Sunday (3), a former employee accused Facebook of putting profit above the safety of its users. Frances Haugen was a product manager on the company’s civic disinformation team. As she said for 60 Minutes, a program on the American TV network CBS News, there were conflicts of interest within the company about what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook.

Haugen says that the social network founded by Zuckerberg has always prioritized financial gains over users, knowing about issues such as the worsening body image among teenagers that Instagram was causing, but choosing to not make changes as they generated profit for the company.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Now, this Monday (4), with the instability of Facebook services, still without a certain source disclosed , the company’s shares fell 4.9%, joining the 13% drop it has accumulated since mid-September. This fall in shares caused Zuckerberg’s fortune to fall to US$ 60 billion (approximately R$ 117 billion at the current price), making him the fifth richest person in the world on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, trailing Bill Gates, losing $6 billion this Monday alone. Until the beginning of September, the fortune of the founder of Facebook was estimated at US$ 117 billion (about R$ billion at the current price) , where he occupied the fourth position in the same ranking of richest people in the world.

Since 13 September The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) began publishing a series of stories about Facebook, based on internal documents, revealing that the social network knew of many of the problems that were occurring on their platforms, such as the Fake News about the covid pandemic-15 or the invasion of the US Capitol in January.

A few days after the publication of the WSJ articles, Facebook issued a statement saying that the platform’s problems were not simply related to technology, and that they were complex issues that should be addressed with Caution.

However, even after these statements, Facebook’s shares showed declines. With Frances Haugen going public on Sunday and revealing more details about the company’s internal culture, plus the chaotic instability of the company’s services on Monday, the picture is likely to get worse for both the social network and Zuckerberg’s fortune.

