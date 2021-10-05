Best apps to gain followers on Instagram
Gaining followers on Instagram (Android | iOS) is a challenge. After all, in the case of commercial accounts, it is not only important to raise the numbers, but also to bring followers who can interact and consume your brand on the social network.
That way, there is no magic formula to boost your follower count. The alternatives, however, involve filtering your ideal audience, optimizing your posts and hashtags, and automating chat responses to serve potential customers. For this scenario, social media management apps can bring very positive results.
On the other hand, you may have already gone through apps or tools that guarantee an increase in the number of followers. It is important to be very careful, as these platforms can use bots and create spam practices, prohibited by social network guidelines. Ideally, amplify your reach and use tools to grab your audience’s attention. Check out apps that can help you!
1. Buffer
Buffer is a social media management tool with support for Instagram accounts for Business . The app provides a wide variety of tools for all stages of action with social networks, from discovering your audience, publishing content and analyzing the results.
Through the app, you can schedule posts for Feed or Stories and track the best times for posts. In addition, it sends notifications for new comments on your publications, brings insights and offers tools to analyze and create reports on the performance of your profiles on the social network.
The free version of Buffer allows you to register up to three different accounts, has individual use and provides access for scheduling publications. For more features, it is necessary to purchase the company’s paid plans, with values starting at US$ 5.
2. Hookle
With a simplified interface, Hookle is a social media management platform suitable for anyone can’t spend a lot of time keeping an eye on their networks. The application’s main screen displays the main information about the engagement of publications with a performance score and even displays a feed with your latest content.
Among the available functions, the application brings the most prominent tools to control social networks. There are resources to schedule publications, choose the most used hashtags, know publication schedules and plan your content on a calendar. The “Your Splash” tab gives a rating for your performance and provides access to more detailed statistics.
To access all management functions, it is necessary to subscribe to Hookle Premium, with plans to R $19,99 per month or R$ 289,99 per annum. Benefits include unlimited drafts and posts, video support, and preferred service.
3. Iconosquare
Compatibility: Android, iOS
Iconosquare is an option for those who need to work in a team to control social networks. The tool is collaborative and includes, for example, a feature to submit publications for approval before scheduling. Although it only works with paid plans, it is a strong option to manage the growth of your Instagram profile.
Iconosquare brings detailed statistics (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
The interface is a very important factor of the app. On the engagement screen, for example, you can view the most important statistics and also quickly check the best times for your publications. Then, just schedule your content and check the result. The platform also allows you to keep an eye on the competition, with the option to analyze the interactions made by other selected profiles.
As mentioned previously, Iconosquare only works with a paid subscription, and it is necessary to pay dearly for this. There is a free trial period for 14 days for new registrations and monthly plans start at US$ 59 per month.
4. Hootsuite
Hootsuite is a traditional tool for managing social networks. The Android version, for example, surpasses the 5 million download mark on the Google Play Store. For Instagram accounts, it doesn’t have as many features as on other social networks, but it still works as a great platform to schedule and create posts.
Hootsuite is an alternative to publish and schedule content (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
Through the app, you can organize your entire posting routine into a social network profile. In addition to space to write texts, insert images and check-ins, the platform provides a calendar to plan the days and times of each new shot in your profile. On the other hand, it doesn’t offer as many options to analyze the engagement of each post.
Hootsuite has a free version with a limit of one user, two social media accounts and up to five scheduled posts. If you want to expand your resources, it is necessary to use paid plans with monthly amounts starting at US$ .
Using these apps, you can optimize your account performance and reach more followers.
