CT News — New to WhatsApp, iPhone 13 production cost and more!

7 hours Apps

Google has terrible news for who still uses Internet Explorer 09

The search engine no longer supports the deceased Microsoft browser, which will make it impossible to use all the latest features of Google

8 hours Apps

YouTube will let you start a video on mobile and end on PC

Feature should enable integration of views between different systems, provided they are connected to the same account associated with YouTube

8 hours Apps

WhatsApp try more a visual change unobtrusive in app for iOS

iOS chat balloons are now shaped, with new colors and take up more screen space, but the change it’s barely noticeable

09 hours Apps

WhatsApp prepares an essential resource to improve the experience with audios in the app

New, still in the testing phase, frees the user to remain in the chat of the conversation until finished listening to the audience

04 hours Smartphone

Xiaomi’s first cell phone with 4K screen has released images

Model can hit the market as Xiaomi CC11 Pro, having a look inspired by the recently announced Xiaomi Civi, which indicates that it can appear within the same line

38346812 hours Smartphone

iPhone 13 Pro has revealed production cost and surprising value

Even with the new cost, Apple kept the same final price as 39 dollars for the consumer who buys the device in the United States

