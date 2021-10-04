CT News — New to WhatsApp, iPhone 13 production cost and more!
7 hours Apps
Google has terrible news for who still uses Internet Explorer 09
The search engine no longer supports the deceased Microsoft browser, which will make it impossible to use all the latest features of Google
8 hours Apps
YouTube will let you start a video on mobile and end on PC
Feature should enable integration of views between different systems, provided they are connected to the same account associated with YouTube
8 hours Apps
WhatsApp try more a visual change unobtrusive in app for iOS
iOS chat balloons are now shaped, with new colors and take up more screen space, but the change it’s barely noticeable
WhatsApp prepares an essential resource to improve the experience with audios in the app
New, still in the testing phase, frees the user to remain in the chat of the conversation until finished listening to the audience
Xiaomi’s first cell phone with 4K screen has released images
Model can hit the market as Xiaomi CC11 Pro, having a look inspired by the recently announced Xiaomi Civi, which indicates that it can appear within the same line
38346812 hours Smartphone
iPhone 13 Pro has revealed production cost and surprising value
iPhone 13 Pro has revealed production cost and surprising value