Dexter's Revival gets its release date in Brazil
A year ago, it was announced by Showtime that the most beloved serial killer in pop culture would be returning for new episodes. This time, ViacomCBS revealed that the revival of Dexter will land in Brazil on November 8th via Paramount+.
New characters also come to the screens, but it’s worth remembering that Deb Morgan and Trinity Killer already have their returns confirmed for the new episodes. It is not clear who will be the person responsible for bringing the protagonist’s past to light. The villain of the revival of Dexter is known to be Clancy Brown, playing Kurt Caldwell, the mayor of Iron Lake, but it has not been revealed whether he is the one who will kick-start the events of the series.
Filming for the new episodes of Dexter began in Boston during the month of January. There will be, in total, 10 episodes set in New York that aim to give a proper farewell to the character and the series, whose end was highly criticized by the public. Clyde Phillips, the showrunner of Dexter
