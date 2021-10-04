dexter's-revival-gets-its-release-date-in-brazil

A year ago, it was announced by Showtime that the most beloved serial killer in pop culture would be returning for new episodes. This time, ViacomCBS revealed that the revival of Dexter will land in Brazil on November 8th via Paramount+.

After Dexter, which series deserve to come back?

The 9 longest TV series that are still on the air

In addition to Netflix: 10 different streaming services for you to discover Dexter: New Blood accompanies Dexter Morgan years after disappearing in the eye of Hurricane Laura. Now he lives under a false name in the small town of Iron Lake, New York, but his dark past beckons him. Along with the date, new posters of the series were revealed: (Image: Disclosure / Paramount+) “He couldn’t hide forever,” revealed a of the first teasers in the series, released in July. In the media, Dexter is in a therapy session talking about the difficulties of dealing with his new reality while trying to ignore his past. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the world tech for you!

New characters also come to the screens, but it’s worth remembering that Deb Morgan and Trinity Killer already have their returns confirmed for the new episodes. It is not clear who will be the person responsible for bringing the protagonist’s past to light. The villain of the revival of Dexter is known to be Clancy Brown, playing Kurt Caldwell, the mayor of Iron Lake, but it has not been revealed whether he is the one who will kick-start the events of the series.

Filming for the new episodes of Dexter began in Boston during the month of January. There will be, in total, 10 episodes set in New York that aim to give a proper farewell to the character and the series, whose end was highly criticized by the public. Clyde Phillips, the showrunner of Dexter