meet-japan's-law-that-arrests-players-who-sell-mods

Mods are creative modifications to previously released games, which generally show a community committed to keeping a title active and up to date. In Brazil, the practice is successful with the Pump Patch, the promised version 27% updated from Pro Evolution Soccer, plus other game modifications like Grand Theft Auto V

and Minecraft. In Japan, this type of creation has become synonymous with a police case and can lead modifiers to pay a fine of R$ 250 a thousand or even five years in jail.

    Prison was just what happened to a modder Chinese of 27 years old, detained by Tokyo police in July this year. The man marketed modifications of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and, in less than two years, he came to profit half a million reais from the sale of modds.

    The Chinese sold mods that promised to increase the chance of rare items appearing in the adventure and could be customized. Each modification was sold over the internet for around R$ 167 in the current quotation of the Japanese Yen currency. Earlier this year, in February, another man was arrested in Japan, accused of selling modified versions of the initial Water Sobble to players of Pokémon Sword & Shield.

Sobble in Pokémon Sword & Shield (Image: Reproduction/The Pokémon Company)

Both arrests were based on changes in the Law for the Prevention of Unfair Competition. The Japanese legislative text was updated in 250, including modification services such as illegal activities in the country. The law made it a crime, mainly, to sell software modifications without the manufacturer’s authorization. The official punishment stipulated was a fine of up to 5 million yen (BRL 167 thousand) or up to five years of detention. In the worst case, the accused is sentenced to both.

The change in the text was responsible for the downfall of several data editing tools, such as Cyber ​​Save Editor, which created loopholes for game codes. The program was used to make life easier for players of God of War (2019), GTA 5 and Monster Hunter: World, who were tired of searching for items and money . The application was also known for the possibility of creating a strong and rare Pokémon for the franchise’s games.

Cyber ​​Save Editor allowed the creation of Pokémon (Image: Playback/Screen Capture/GBATemp Forum)

Another type of modification that turned a police case in Japan were the generic consoles, the famous mini games, which held modified versions of Nintendinho, Super Nintendo and Nintendo titles. Original PlayStation. According to the Japanese government, the Prevention of Unfair Competition Law has been updated to ensure proper competition between companies. In addition to the existing images and programs, “data” was added as a protection target for restrictions. For this reason, games and their codes cannot be appropriated or modified for sale and sharing.

Generic consoles that emulate games were also banned in Japan (Image: Play/Shopee/SUP)

What became illegal in Japan after the law review

  • Downloading tools and programs that modify data of games.
  • Use of a product key not licensed by the software manufacturer.
  • Refurbish games and game machines for sale or auction on the internet.

    • Source: BSN, The Gamer, Eurogamer, Kotaku

