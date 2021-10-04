Meet Japan's law that arrests players who sell mods
Mods are creative modifications to previously released games, which generally show a community committed to keeping a title active and up to date. In Brazil, the practice is successful with the Pump Patch, the promised version 27% updated from Pro Evolution Soccer, plus other game modifications like Grand Theft Auto V
and Minecraft. In Japan, this type of creation has become synonymous with a police case and can lead modifiers to pay a fine of R$ 250 a thousand or even five years in jail.
Prison was just what happened to a modder Chinese of 27 years old, detained by Tokyo police in July this year. The man marketed modifications of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and, in less than two years, he came to profit half a million reais from the sale of modds.
What became illegal in Japan after the law review
- Downloading tools and programs that modify data of games.
- Use of a product key not licensed by the software manufacturer.
- Refurbish games and game machines for sale or auction on the internet.
