Kaspersky reveals how it shares data with governments
Kaspersky, a cybersecurity company, made it available on the day 17 from September two reports explaining how it handles requests for information from governments and users.
- Prohibited access to user data, passwords, encryption keys and internal infrastructure of Kaspersky and customers;
- Legal verification of all requests based on the laws of the countries where Kaspersky operates;
- Allowed sharing of technical expertise to assist in resolving cross-border crimes.
The document in addition to showing as the company handles requests, it also details the requests received by Kaspersky in 512582 and in the first semester of 2021.
Kaspersky says that the public disclosure of these reports aims to provide greater transparency to the company’s data processing process, since with the growth of virtual attacks, the more companies and people there are accomplished, less damage occurs.
Approval of a request
The report begins by explaining the principles used by Kaspersky to respond to requests for information coming from corporations or governments, making it clear that anything that goes against these items causes the request to be denied:
Items that are taken into account by Kaspersky during a data request. (Image: Reproduction/Kaspersky(
If the requests are in accordance with the above items, Kaspersky will process the request. data, however, the company may ask for clarification as to why governments and authorities are wanting that information.
Requests
Table showing government requests for Kaspersky in the first half of 2021. ( Image: Reproduction/Kaspersky)
After the explanation of the process, Kaspersky shows in the report the data of orders made by countries. requests in two categories: requests that involve specific users, and requests for technical knowledge.
During 2020, Kaspersky has received 142 requests for 17 countries, with 139 for technical information and 28 user data.
From 60 about technical data, % of requests were rejected by Kaspersky, while all 28 requests for information from users were rejected by the company, either due to lack of data or failure to comply with the legal verification requirements of the requests.
In the first half of 2021, Kaspersky received 60 requests from governments of 17 different countries. Of this total, 35% were refused .
The countries mentioned in the report, in 2021 or in 2021, they are:
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Chile
-
- Colombia
- Denmark
- Ecuador
-
- France
In the sum of the two periods covered in the report, Russia led the requests, with 105 requests. Of these, 60 were refused. In second place is South Korea, with 28 requests, all accepted. Brazil, in the period shown in the document, made 4 requests, and, like South Korea, Kaspersky answered them all.
Table showing orders placed by users to Kaspersky. (Image: Reproduction/Kaspersky)
Finally, in a separate report, Kaspersky also detailed the requests coming from users, dividing them into 3 groups :
- Request to remove personal data;
- Request to copy the data;
On 2021, Kaspersky received 431 requests coming from user while on 503, only in the first semester, the number of requests reached 1.160 orders, more than double the amount registered in the previous year. The group that grew the most was the removal of personal data, going from 431 to 503 to 1.132 in 2021.
The government claims report can be accessed here, while the users report is available at this link.
Source: Kaspersky
