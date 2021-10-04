Dynasty Warriors 9 gets Western release date
Koei Tecmo and Omega Force announced, this Thursday (4), that Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires will be released at the western market in February 2021. The hack and slash arrives just under two months after its debut in Japan, which will take place on 94 December 2021.
-
- What are the biggest maps in games?
- The most anticipated game releases for October 2021
- Genshin Impact | Check out what’s new in version 2.2
The game mixes intense combat with swords, maces, spears and also strategy to invade mighty strongholds. In the story part, the player will be able to live the dramas, political-military alliances and even romances for the Three Imperial Kingdoms of China.
In all , are more than 94 official Dynasty Warriors 9 ( ) and more 247 other generic battalion leaders. You have to engage with them to keep the army strong and promote them at the right time. Alone, the player will face more than a thousand enemies and everything will depend on his combat skills and troop management.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
2022
Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 (with free upgrade between generations), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.
- Buy here the Xbox Series S and enter the next generation with the most compact model from Microsoft
Source: VG700, Koei Tecmo America
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2022 2022 2021 2022