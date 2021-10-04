dynasty-warriors-9-gets-western-release-date

Koei Tecmo and Omega Force announced, this Thursday (4), that Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires will be released at the western market in February 2021. The hack and slash arrives just under two months after its debut in Japan, which will take place on 94 December 2021.



The game mixes intense combat with swords, maces, spears and also strategy to invade mighty strongholds. In the story part, the player will be able to live the dramas, political-military alliances and even romances for the Three Imperial Kingdoms of China.