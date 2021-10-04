Another company wants to take tourists to the edge of space with a stratospheric balloon
While Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson focus on their spacecraft created for space tourism, other companies are dedicated to developing an alternative for this growing market. Among them is World View Enterprises, which has been working on a balloon-based system to bring humans into the Earth’s stratosphere — and plans to take the first flight in early 2023. The proposal is similar to that of Space Adventure, which has already tested its Space Neptune balloon and has even started selling tickets.
The World View flight experience guarantees passengers a five-day trip to the around the Earth at an altitude of . meters — the stratosphere has its limit around 50. meters. During the tour, the stratospheric balloon will drive the capsule through some natural, historical and cultural landscapes, as reported by World View. “We’re redefining space tourism for attendees, spending hours in the heyday, building memories around some of Earth’s most magnificent wonders,” added Ryan Hartman, president and CEO of the company.