another-company-wants-to-take-tourists-to-the-edge-of-space-with-a-stratospheric-balloon

(Image: Reproduction/ World View Enterprises) The transport capsule, called Explorer, will be pressurized and will have eight seats. To guarantee a place, it is necessary to pay the fee of US$50., much more affordable than the value of tourist space flights charged by other companies. Wolrd View also guaranteed that the trip will be smooth enough to transport people of different age groups and physical conditions; thus, she hopes that as many people as possible have access to the space. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! The non-profit organization Space For Humanity has already purchased all the seats for the first debut flight, which will be filled by amateur astronauts — ordinary people who will be selected and trained for it. “This is an innovative time for space tourism and we look forward to giving more people the opportunity to experience it for themselves,” said Rachel Lyons, executive director of the organization. Project reformulated In 2014, World View announced the development of a balloon and capsule system, called Voyager, which would also carry people into the stratosphere for a saltier price than the new proposal — about $70. per seat. At the time, the company claimed that it would take off with the system up to 2016, what did not happen. (Image: Reproduction/World View Enterprises) In 2019, two of the company’s co-founders, Taber MacCallum and Jane Poynter, created Sp ace Perspective, which is currently developing the Spaceship Neptune balloon-capsule system and intends to start commercial flights to tourists in 2023, with tickets in the amount of US$ 70 mil. Planes with the Explorer system maintain some Voyager features, such as transporting the capsule with a balloon and landing on the ground with the aid of a paraglider. The five-day trip through different landscapes of the Earth is one of its great differentials and attractions. For example, on the first flights, which will be launched from the US state of Arizona, customers will be able to see the most famous canyon system on the planet from the stratosphere. Illustration of the Explorer capsule landing with the aid of a paraglider (Image: Reproduction/World View Enterprises)

In addition to Arizona, the company plans to take off from six other locations around the world, including Australia, Kenya, Norway, Mongolia, Egypt and even Brazil. Passengers will have the comfort of reclining seats, high-speed Internet connection, Earth-watching cameras and telescopes, plus meals, cocktails and a bathroom. Each flight will also have the assistance of two company employees, who will work as tour guides.

Both the capsule and the Explorer paraglider, both under development, will be reusable. World View has already carried out four test flights with the giant balloon, capable of holding about 200 thousand cubic meters of gas. The balloon cannot be reused, but, according to the company, the material will be recycled into products that will be offered to communities close to the launch site.

Space tourism on the rise

Currently, two companies have already carried out commercial flights with common space crew members. The first, which marked the beginning of space tourism, was carried out by Virgin Galactic, the company of Richard Branson. The following was performed by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin — both made suborbital flights with spacecraft reaching an altitude of up to 70 km. Virgin seats cost US $100.000, while the value of Blue Origin seats has not been revealed.

Image recorded during SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission (Image: Playback/DrSianProctor/Twitter)

Back in September of this year, SpaceX launched its first fully civilian-manned orbital mission — Inspiration4 — who conducted a three-day voyage around Earth with four crew aboard the Crew Dragon ship. Although the amount paid by the mission leader, billionaire Jared Isaacamn, has not been disclosed, it is estimated to have cost something around US$125 millions.

In addition, SpaceX schedules another mission with tourists on board for February 2023 bound for the ISS, which will be conducted by Axiom Space. But before that, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who will travel around the Moon in 2019 , will visit the ISS. And, on October 5th, it’s the turn of the Russian team that will produce the first film on the ISS to be shot in space.

World View has a great deal of experience in stratospheric flights with its balloons. Stratollites robotics, designed to transport payloads for long periods via sensory remote. She doesn’t see these missions as a dispute. “I actually see it as an extension of the ecosystem that we all feel called to create.” Ryan Hartman added. The company will continue to focus on its Stratollites, but expects Explorer to become its main revenue generator. of revenue, space tourism will account for 000 to 50% of the our business,” said Hartman.

Check out a complete virtual tour below that simulates the journey awaited by the new system:

Source: Space.com