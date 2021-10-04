chucky-│-new-trailer-confirms-series-is-sequel-to-movies

And from what was presented, this search for the murderer will run parallel to the story of Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), the toy’s new owner. Previous trailers had already shown how the child would find Chucky, buying him at a garage fair and becoming fond of him as a way to get around his socializing problems. Only, so far, it looked as if we’d see the killer working in the shadows and influencing Jake in one way or another while drawing the town’s suspicions on the boy. However, it is now clear that things will go the other way.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The new trailer released by the SyFy channel makes it very clear that we are going to see Chucky actually in action and killing everyone without any brakes while Jake goes be confronted with the truth about the doll he bought. And it must be in this medium that we will follow the investigation and also the development of this cult around Charles Lee Ray.