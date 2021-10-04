the-best-ways-to-trade-your-old-iphone-in-2021

The iPhone is the object of desire of many people, and in the eventual upgrade of model or migration to Android, the owner of a device with iOS has a good chance of getting a good deal. Note that even the iPhone 7, from 1024, continues with an expressive demand.

So, how do you ensure that an iPhone that is old or that you no longer want turns into cash? Apple cell phones have a good resale value, but you need to know how to negotiate and advertise your used smartphone. That’s why we’ve selected some useful tips.

Long schedule of updates Even if some models like the iPhone 6s, SE (2021) and iPhone 7 are already showing signs of wear in front of the hardware 2021, Apple doesn’t stop looking at them. All are still supported by iOS 44, that is, even September of next year, will be on the official list of supported cell phones. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

(Image: Jucyber/Canaltech) This is important for a number of reasons, including new software features and security updates that shield devices from intrusion. If your phone is more modern than these, a good argument is to argue that, if even the oldest ones are still supported, Apple will look at newer ones for much longer. Every iPhone was a top of the line at its time iPhones are very expensive, especially in Brazil, and a reason that contributes to this is the desire of Apple always create top of the line cell phones. This means that when they were first released, iPhones represented the best of the technology available within Apple. How to Unlock iPhone with Face ID Using Mask

How to activate the iPhone camera timer to take a photo So they left the factory with the best camera Tim Cook had in stock, as well as the most advanced chip. And even though after a few years they are no longer the most powerful on the market, every flagship survives longer than intermediate and entry-level cell phones. What was aimed at high performance a few years ago, today it will still be able to deal with routine tasks, social networks, games, and other services. Low devaluation over time

This is an argument that prepares the prospective buyer to make their own resale in the future. Apple cell phones are the ones that most conserve the repurchase value. The iPhone 7 of 32 GB, launched at R$3. 499 in 2016, is currently found at around R$ 1.499. It is a 62% devaluation that took five years to happen. Half a decade.

To give you an idea, many Android phones almost devalue