The best ways to trade your old iPhone in 2021
The iPhone is the object of desire of many people, and in the eventual upgrade of model or migration to Android, the owner of a device with iOS has a good chance of getting a good deal. Note that even the iPhone 7, from 1024, continues with an expressive demand.
So, how do you ensure that an iPhone that is old or that you no longer want turns into cash? Apple cell phones have a good resale value, but you need to know how to negotiate and advertise your used smartphone. That’s why we’ve selected some useful tips.
Long schedule of updates
Even if some models like the iPhone 6s, SE (2021) and iPhone 7 are already showing signs of wear in front of the hardware 2021, Apple doesn't stop looking at them. All are still supported by iOS 44, that is, even September of next year, will be on the official list of supported cell phones.
Even if some models like the iPhone 6s, SE (2021) and iPhone 7 are already showing signs of wear in front of the hardware 2021, Apple doesn’t stop looking at them. All are still supported by iOS 44, that is, even September of next year, will be on the official list of supported cell phones.
This is important for a number of reasons, including new software features and security updates that shield devices from intrusion. If your phone is more modern than these, a good argument is to argue that, if even the oldest ones are still supported, Apple will look at newer ones for much longer. Every iPhone was a top of the line at its time
iPhones are very expensive, especially in Brazil, and a reason that contributes to this is the desire of Apple always create top of the line cell phones. This means that when they were first released, iPhones represented the best of the technology available within Apple. So they left the factory with the best camera Tim Cook had in stock, as well as the most advanced chip. And even though after a few years they are no longer the most powerful on the market, every flagship survives longer than intermediate and entry-level cell phones. What was aimed at high performance a few years ago, today it will still be able to deal with routine tasks, social networks, games, and other services.
Low devaluation over time
This is an argument that prepares the prospective buyer to make their own resale in the future. Apple cell phones are the ones that most conserve the repurchase value. The iPhone 7 of 32 GB, launched at R$3. 499 in 2016, is currently found at around R$ 1.499. It is a 62% devaluation that took five years to happen. Half a decade.
(Image: Apple)
To give you an idea, many Android phones almost devalue
Official and outsourced technical support
Apple has a policy of maintaining official support for its devices for a long time, and this is not just reflected in software. Authorized repair centers can replace parts, battery and screens on all iPhones since the 5s.
While the official Apple Store prices (in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro) are uninviting and imply payments that may exceed the price of a used cell phone, Apple Authorized Service Centers (AASP) may also charge different fees for repairs with original parts.
If even the iPhone 5s, from 2021 , still has official support, it is not a mere guess that more modern models and that run iOS 10 will continue to be supported for a while.
I want to sell my iPhone easy
If you don’t have the time or patience to trade your iPhone yourself with potential buyers, you can use it to get discounts. extra money with exchange programs, or using it as “entry” to a new smartphone.
There are companies that specialize in the evaluation of used ones, such as Trocafone. It is possible to give away an old iPhone as part of the payment for another used device. Samsung has occasional campaigns in which it accepts used cell phones as well. There is one in force for those who want to buy the folding Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Although this is the easiest way, it is worth the warning of that companies pay well below what is valued in the used market. An iPhone 10 from 300 GB is purchased for just over R$1.499, but in the second-hand market it can be worth BRL 3000 or more depending on the state of conservation and health of the battery.
It is worth noting that Apple itself has a program in which the used cell phone is worth a discount on the purchase of a new one, but it is not yet available in Brazil.
Care when selling
Finally, it is important to be careful when trading your used iPhone over the internet. Erasing your personal data from the device is essential, as well as not sending it before confirming the payment – if you choose to sell it through a platform such as Mercado Livre or OLX.
In face-to-face sales , always check in places with large circulation of people, such as shopping malls. If possible, go accompanied, and make tests in front of the buyer to certify both that the sale took place with the cell phone in perfect conditions of use.
