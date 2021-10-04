How to lock your Kindle screen with a password

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
1
how-to-lock-your-kindle-screen-with-a-password

The Kindle, e-reader from Amazon, has been known to simulate reading paper on a screen. But today, offering a unique experience is not enough: it is necessary to think about other user needs, such as security. And among the Kindle’s security features is the ability to lock the screen with a password.

  • Buying ebooks from Kindle itself
  • Canceling Kindle Purchases
  • Adjusting Kindle Brightness

Although accessing the lock command is simple and intuitive, many do not know the path of the stones. For this reason, Canaltech has prepared a complete walkthrough that explains how to lock your Kindle screen with a password. At the end of this story, you will also learn how to change the saved combination and disable the feature.

  • Subscribe to Amazon Kindle Unlimited for only R$ 22,/month and have access to over 1 million digital books!

How to lock your Kindle screen with a password

Step 1: Log in to Kindle and, on the Home screen, click on the three-dot button located in the upper right corner.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Access the device menu. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: Once that is done, select the “Settings” menu.

Enter Settings. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: Now click on “Device Options”.

The lock command is in the “Device Options” tab. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: Among the features that will be displayed, choose “Device Password”.

On this screen, you can also access other functions very useful. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5: in the window that will appear next, enter a numeric password and confirm. To save it, click “Ok”.

Enter a number combination. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

How to change and disable the Kindle lock password

Step 1: Once the password is enabled, new options will appear in the “Device Password” tab. The first one allows you to disable the feature.

Then you can disable the password or edit it. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: to do so, click on the command and then inform the current password. Then tap the “Ok” button.

To disable the feature, you must provide the credential. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: the second option allows you to change the created combination. Click on it.

O same occurs to change the combination. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: then enter the access code and click “Ok”.

511972
Enter the current password to create a new passcode. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5: Finally, choose a new combination and confirm. To save, click “Ok” once more.

Confirm to save. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to lock your Kindle screen with a password and prevent third-party access.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

511972

511972

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of TeamGroup to have closed-loop cooling system for SSDs

TeamGroup to have closed-loop cooling system for SSDs

September 2, 2021
Photo of These are the methods most used by criminals to crack passwords.

These are the methods most used by criminals to crack passwords.

September 21, 2021
Photo of Realme launches LiDAR sensor robot and other household products

Realme launches LiDAR sensor robot and other household products

October 1, 2021
Photo of PK XD gets new minigames and character from Friday

PK XD gets new minigames and character from Friday

September 16, 2021
Back to top button