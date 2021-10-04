The Kindle, e-reader from Amazon, has been known to simulate reading paper on a screen. But today, offering a unique experience is not enough: it is necessary to think about other user needs, such as security. And among the Kindle’s security features is the ability to lock the screen with a password.

Buying ebooks from Kindle itself



Canceling Kindle Purchases

Adjusting Kindle Brightness



Although accessing the lock command is simple and intuitive, many do not know the path of the stones. For this reason, Canaltech has prepared a complete walkthrough that explains how to lock your Kindle screen with a password. At the end of this story, you will also learn how to change the saved combination and disable the feature.

Subscribe to Amazon Kindle Unlimited for only R$ 22,/month and have access to over 1 million digital books!

How to lock your Kindle screen with a password

Step 1: Log in to Kindle and, on the Home screen, click on the three-dot button located in the upper right corner.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!