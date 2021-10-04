the-3-best-xiaomi-phones-for-you-to-buy-on-amazon

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

Xiaomi is quite successful at Amazon do Brasil, with the manufacturer’s devices constantly dominating the store’s best-selling cell phone list. This is mainly due to the excellent cost-benefit ratio of many of the company’s smartphones, which maintained interesting values ​​even in this period of high prices for electronics.

There are many models from Xiaomi that can be found for sale on Amazon, with products in stock in Brazil and protection from the company’s A to Z Warranty. However, it is possible to highlight three main cell phones to make your search for a new smartphone easier. These are the best Xiaomi phones for you to buy currently on Amazon.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Continuing the success of the Poco brand, created by Xiaomi, the Poco X3 Pro has a large 6 screen,67 inches with Full HD resolution and rate of highest update of 90 Hz, which delivers a more fluid experience when displaying animations, videos and games. It’s a great dashboard for consuming any kind of content, but it does especially well in games. It also has a fingerprint reader on the side for screen unlocking.

As it is mainly aimed at delivering good performance, the processor is one of the most important parts of the Poco X3 Pro and it’s also where Xiaomi brought the main improvements. It now comes equipped with a Snapdragon 879 from Qualcomm. This is one of the best components manufactured by the company currently, only behind the models used in high-end cell phones, which tend to have much higher prices than those charged by the Poco X3 Pro.

The combination of this processor with the 8GB or 6GB of RAM of the Poco X3 Pro is enough for you to run any game with great quality, making sure that the cell phone will not have stuck or choked during everyday use. Completing the details of the device, there is a very competent quadruple camera set on the back, with main, wide-angle, macro and depth sensor.