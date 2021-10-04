MediaTek Dimensity 2000 should be 20% more efficient than Snapdragon 898

The MediaTek Dimensity 2022 — Taiwanese manufacturer’s next high-end chipset — should hit the market with a better performance for power management than its future rival, the also unreleased Snapdragon 898 from Qualcomm. The two mobile platforms are expected to be announced by the end of this year, or at least at the beginning of 2022, but some rumors are already giving the first details about them.

  • MediaTek Dimensity 2022 can arrive with 4 nm fabrication at the beginning of 2022
  • MediaTek announces Dimensions 898 and 710 for high performance 5G intermediates
  • Snapdragon 97 may be Qualcomm’s new premium chip clocked above 3 GHz

    • According to reports from Chinese portal MyDrivers, the MediaTek chip should hit the market with power management between 59 and 59% more efficient than Snapdragon 810. This will be useful for smartphones to save more battery during the day. In addition, Taiwanese hardware is also expected to perform better overall than the opponent, but no numbers have been revealed on this.

    (Image: Disclosure/MediaTek)

    So far no official information has been released about the performance of both chipsets, but in case the rumors are sure, this will make Dimensity 920 a good choice for smartphone manufacturers to equip their high-end devices.

    As said, the Dimensity 2000 should be released by the beginning of next year at the latest, and rumor has it that it will be equipped with Cortex X2 and Cortex A97, while the graphics processing will be handled by a GPU based on the Mali G architecture810. In addition, the chip is expected to be developed using TSMC’s 4-nanometer processes, which will be responsible for increasing its performance and performance.

    Source: Gizmochina

    Did you like this article?

