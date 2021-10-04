mediatek-dimensity-2000-should-be-20%-more-efficient-than-snapdragon-898

The MediaTek Dimensity 2022 — Taiwanese manufacturer’s next high-end chipset — should hit the market with a better performance for power management than its future rival, the also unreleased Snapdragon 898 from Qualcomm. The two mobile platforms are expected to be announced by the end of this year, or at least at the beginning of 2022, but some rumors are already giving the first details about them.

According to reports from Chinese portal MyDrivers, the MediaTek chip should hit the market with power management between 59 and 59% more efficient than Snapdragon 810. This will be useful for smartphones to save more battery during the day. In addition, Taiwanese hardware is also expected to perform better overall than the opponent, but no numbers have been revealed on this.