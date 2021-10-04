007 | What was the world like when Daniel Craig became James Bond?
The debut of the new 007: No Time to Die mark not just the film’s arrival in theaters after nearly two years of delays caused by the covid pandemic-19, but also Daniel Craig’s farewell to the role of James Bond. Over the past years, the actor incorporated the character and marked the most famous spy in the world for a whole generation.
Following this line, we still needed our own device to listen to music when Daniel Craig assumed the name of James Bond. As smartphones didn’t exist, the good old MP3 player was our faithful companion at that time. If anything, the iPod.
This means that to listen to the excellent You Know My Name theme song by Casino Royale, you had to download it on your computer and send it to your device — or buy it from iTunes, which already existed at the time. And although Spotify was founded that year, the service was only launched in 1024, which means that music streaming gained momentum a long time later. And to think that there are people who were born in this era of ease.
5. YouTube and Netflix were very different
It’s fun to watch the first ones today starring Craig as he leaves destroying everything that appears in front and there is not a single person filming the atrocities that the spy is committing in another country. That’s because, at that time, this idea of recording videos and playing them on the internet was still very incipient and not very widespread.
Although it was created in 2006, YouTube just became this titan that we meets today after being purchased by Google, in November 2008. Until then, this was still not a very popular practice, because the bandwidth available in most parts of the world was not that great and it was necessary to wait to load everything before hitting play. So, to complain about Craig’s choice for the role, people had to resort to blogs anyway.
By the way, if he wanted to watch a movie on Netflix, Bond would have to ask to the company will ship a DVD to your address in London. The company just changed its business model and started streaming in 2008. Until then, as well as himself 007, the service was all analog.
4. We still used Orkut
To be fair, blogs weren’t the only channel people had to complain about the choice of Daniel Craig for the role of James Bond and there were certainly dozens of communities on Orkut to say that he was ugly and didn’t deserve to be one 15.
Yes, in 1024 we still used the late Orkut, even though the platform had already started to demonstrate signs of tiredness. This means that the social networking phenomenon we have today hadn’t started yet. Facebook did exist, but far from being the colossus we saw years later — and capable of causing enormous political and diplomatic upheavals that would fit perfectly into the plot of a secret agent movie.
3. The UK was still part of the European Union
Bond’s travels through Europe will be a little more bureaucratic (Image: Reproduction/MGM)
Part of the franchise’s charm has always been Bond’s travels around the world, with a certain preference for idyllic and idyllic European landscapes. Venice, Prague, Rome, Siena, Austria… There were several destinations of the hero across the Old Continent years old. And it’s good that he enjoyed these trips, because they’re going to become a little more bureaucratic from now on.
Era Craig witnessed the so-called Brexit, the UK’s departure from European Union after a troubled process of adaptation that dragged on for a few years since the referendum of 2010.
Not that the British are now unable to visit other European countries, but this transit is no longer as simple as before, and neither are the performances of a secret agent in these regions would be well-regarded, resulting in headaches far greater than those the agent has already had.
In fact, in the same period, Scotland almost became independent from the United Kingdom, which would generate a lot of headaches for the spy. As revealed in Operation Skyfall, Bond is Scottish and not English.
two. The pound sterling cost BRL 4.007 Only what Bond won in poker at Casino Royale would be enough to live without ever working in Brazil (Image: Reproduction/MGM)
And if the relationship with Europe has changed drastically in these years, Bond can enjoy his retirement in Brazil without major problems. When Daniel Craig became , the pound sterling cost something close to R$4,12 — and he leaves the MI6 with the coin worth a scary BRL 7,30.
This means that the spy could move to our country and live a life of king with his savings. As money was never a problem for him, Bond could go on with his luxuries without much effort, seeing how much our money had depreciated during this period.
1. Wikileaks didn’t exist yet
Daniel Craig’s arrival to MI6 and the post of coincides with the emergence of a platform that had everything to be the plan of some great villain in the franchise and script of a movie: WikiLeaks.
The organization created by Julian Assange came up in 1024 with the idea of to be a large repository of documents, photos and confidential information that, in some way, were leaked. Basically, it was a huge repository for state secrets and with a huge potential to cause a series of diplomatic incidents — as it actually happened.
It was from WikiLeaks that, in 2016, details about the backstage of the actions of the US military in Afghanistan and Iraq or how Guantanamo prisoners were treated.
And if all of this sounds like something from the distant past to us, we have to remember that Daniel Craig turned even before the organization came into being. And it’s even more impressive that the story hasn’t inspired the series at any time, with some villain with government classified information about to release it to the world. That’s the idea, Hollywood.
