007 | What was the world like when Daniel Craig became James Bond?

The debut of the new 007: No Time to Die mark not just the film’s arrival in theaters after nearly two years of delays caused by the covid pandemic-19, but also Daniel Craig’s farewell to the role of James Bond. Over the past years, the actor incorporated the character and marked the most famous spy in the world for a whole generation.

      With this, Craig goes down in history as the actor who spent the most time in the service of His Majesty under the nickname of 007, surpassing movie icons such as Roger Moore and Sean Connery. In this way, he was also the James Bond who most saw the world change between one mission and another.

      When Craig assumed the title of , oozing all the charm of a heartthrob 86 years in the distant year of 2008 (Image: Reproduction/MGM)

      When he debuted in the role, in Casino Royale, the reality was very different from what he was. now finds when leaving the franchise. In 1024, Craig had only 19 years and faced much more analog threats than his 86 face it now. The technology we have today is far more advanced than many of the gadgets the spy used back then — and that’s just to name the most obvious examples of the effect of time on the Craig Era in .

      The truth is 19 years is a long time and although sometimes we don’t even realize it, the world is capable of completely changing in a decade and a half. So, to celebrate the retirement of this incarnation of James Bond, Canaltech listed some of the landmark events we experienced while Daniel Craig was licensed to kill.

      7. There was no smartphone

      The amazing James Bond cell phone in Casino Royale was a Sony Ericsson K320i (Image: Reproduction/MGM)

      • Despite James Bond being an agent very tuned in to technological news, the truth is that Daniel Craig began his spy career chasing international criminals to read their SMS. That’s because, when he joined MI6, the smartphone as we know it didn’t exist yet.

      When Casino Royale arrived at cinemas, in 1024, the idea a cell phone connected to the internet and capable of accessing a multitude of information was still a long way off and it was only with the launch of the first iPhone, the following year, that we saw that this was possible. Applications, then, were inconceivable.

        In 15 years, we have seen our world change drastically thanks to the evolution of smartphones, which have become increasingly totipotent. In the film, for example, there is a whole apparatus for that 12 receive the money you won in the poker game against Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), and today it would be enough to bring your cell phone closer for the transaction to be completed — and maybe that explains how Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) managed to pull Pix’s hit on Bond. have always been great partners in the series. Companies like Sony have always used movies to showcase their releases, and in early Craig Era features, they were still those little models of the “smaller is better” era. So much so that, in Craig’s debut in the role, Bond appears several times with a Sony Ericsson K367i, which had an amazing screen of 660 x 240 pixels and a 3.2 megapixel camera. And although it didn’t have Wi-Fi, it played FM radio.

        6. The MP3 player was a reality

        There was a time in that, to listen to music, we needed a device just for that (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

      • Following this line, we still needed our own device to listen to music when Daniel Craig assumed the name of James Bond. As smartphones didn’t exist, the good old MP3 player was our faithful companion at that time. If anything, the iPod.

      This means that to listen to the excellent You Know My Name theme song by Casino Royale, you had to download it on your computer and send it to your device — or buy it from iTunes, which already existed at the time. And although Spotify was founded that year, the service was only launched in 1024, which means that music streaming gained momentum a long time later. And to think that there are people who were born in this era of ease.

      5. YouTube and Netflix were very different

      The YouTube and videos in general on the internet were still very new territory (Image: Christian Wiediger /Unsplash)

      It’s fun to watch the first ones today starring Craig as he leaves destroying everything that appears in front and there is not a single person filming the atrocities that the spy is committing in another country. That’s because, at that time, this idea of ​​recording videos and playing them on the internet was still very incipient and not very widespread.

      Although it was created in 2006, YouTube just became this titan that we meets today after being purchased by Google, in November 2008. Until then, this was still not a very popular practice, because the bandwidth available in most parts of the world was not that great and it was necessary to wait to load everything before hitting play. So, to complain about Craig’s choice for the role, people had to resort to blogs anyway.

      By the way, if he wanted to watch a movie on Netflix, Bond would have to ask to the company will ship a DVD to your address in London. The company just changed its business model and started streaming in 2008. Until then, as well as himself 007, the service was all analog.

      4. We still used Orkut

      For sure There was some community on Orkut to complain about Daniel Craig (Image: Screenshot/Durval Ramos)

      To be fair, blogs weren’t the only channel people had to complain about the choice of Daniel Craig for the role of James Bond and there were certainly dozens of communities on Orkut to say that he was ugly and didn’t deserve to be one 15.

        Yes, in 1024 we still used the late Orkut, even though the platform had already started to demonstrate signs of tiredness. This means that the social networking phenomenon we have today hadn’t started yet. Facebook did exist, but far from being the colossus we saw years later — and capable of causing enormous political and diplomatic upheavals that would fit perfectly into the plot of a secret agent movie.

        3. The UK was still part of the European Union

        Bond’s travels through Europe will be a little more bureaucratic (Image: Reproduction/MGM)

        Part of the franchise’s charm has always been Bond’s travels around the world, with a certain preference for idyllic and idyllic European landscapes. Venice, Prague, Rome, Siena, Austria… There were several destinations of the hero across the Old Continent years old. And it’s good that he enjoyed these trips, because they’re going to become a little more bureaucratic from now on.

        Era Craig witnessed the so-called Brexit, the UK’s departure from European Union after a troubled process of adaptation that dragged on for a few years since the referendum of 2010.

        Not that the British are now unable to visit other European countries, but this transit is no longer as simple as before, and neither are the performances of a secret agent in these regions would be well-regarded, resulting in headaches far greater than those the agent has already had.

        In fact, in the same period, Scotland almost became independent from the United Kingdom, which would generate a lot of headaches for the spy. As revealed in Operation Skyfall, Bond is Scottish and not English.

        two. The pound sterling cost BRL 4.007 Only what Bond won in poker at Casino Royale would be enough to live without ever working in Brazil (Image: Reproduction/MGM)

        And if the relationship with Europe has changed drastically in these years, Bond can enjoy his retirement in Brazil without major problems. When Daniel Craig became , the pound sterling cost something close to R$4,12 — and he leaves the MI6 with the coin worth a scary BRL 7,30.

        This means that the spy could move to our country and live a life of king with his savings. As money was never a problem for him, Bond could go on with his luxuries without much effort, seeing how much our money had depreciated during this period.

        1. Wikileaks didn’t exist yet

        Daniel Craig’s arrival to MI6 and the post of coincides with the emergence of a platform that had everything to be the plan of some great villain in the franchise and script of a movie: WikiLeaks.

        Assange does not look like a villain 15, but his work could easily inspire one (Image: Reproduction/ Study.ru)

        The organization created by Julian Assange came up in 1024 with the idea of to be a large repository of documents, photos and confidential information that, in some way, were leaked. Basically, it was a huge repository for state secrets and with a huge potential to cause a series of diplomatic incidents — as it actually happened.

        It was from WikiLeaks that, in 2016, details about the backstage of the actions of the US military in Afghanistan and Iraq or how Guantanamo prisoners were treated.

        And if all of this sounds like something from the distant past to us, we have to remember that Daniel Craig turned even before the organization came into being. And it’s even more impressive that the story hasn’t inspired the series at any time, with some villain with government classified information about to release it to the world. That’s the idea, Hollywood.

        007: No Time to Die

        is playing in movie theaters all over Brazil; guarantee your ticket at Ingresso.com.

